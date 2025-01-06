LEGO Review: The Burrow Collectors' Edition Is A Slanting Sensation
LEGO has done it again with another stellar Harry Potter set. The Weasleys are front and center as their home, The Burrow – Collectors' Edition (76437), is available for builders 18 years and up. This is the third Burrow we've seen from LEGO, following the retired Attack on the Burrow (75980) and Harry Potter: The Burrow (4840). Our newest Burrow set contains 2,405 pieces, stands 19" high, 10" wide, and 10" deep, and is a crafty crooked concoction. It's safe to say this is the best version of the home we've seen from LEGO thus far, and definitely the most detailed and accurate. When I first saw The Burrow, I was intrigued to see the architecture underneath the wood paneling since, just like the movies and novels, the house is every home inspector's nightmare and constructing it would be tricky.
Harry Potter fans will be extra delighted to learn that two new characters from the series make their LEGO debut in The Burrow. Bill and Charlie Weasley are now solidified LEGO icons, joining eight other characters from the LEGO set: Harry, Ginny, Ron, Arthur, Molly, Percy, Fred, George, and Errol the owl. Building The Burrow will be done through the help of three guide books, two pages of stickers, and even a little bit of magic.
LEGO's newest Burrow is its best
Constructing The Burrow is a glorious time. I liked it so much, I built it three times. Yes, one of my children picked it up and dropped it, and a friend knocked it off my kitchen counter after sliding it over with some Christmas presents. Why was it so easily accessible to children and dummies? It's a good question, but one I will not be answering.
The Burrow is a bit pale on its exterior (no fault of LEGO's) consisting mostly of tan wood paneling, maroon roofing, and brown balconies. The inside of the home makes up for the bland coloring on the outside, thankfully. The kitchen is exquisite, consisting of a multi-colored kitchen table and perhaps my new favorite LEGO piece, strawberries. The bedrooms are adorned with artwork, and quidditch-themed bedspreads.
A decent bit of the bottom floor is taken up by a working floo flames fireplace. Characters can sit in the fireplace and be whisked away with the twist of a nozzle. Magic!
The Burrow's interior outshines its exterior
Upon completion, The Burrow can be opened from the middle, giving you two sides of the halved home with extremely detailed bedrooms and living spaces. The structure is completely enclosed, which is different from its predecessors and a welcome touch. I was especially fond of the bathroom, fit with the cutest toilet paper stand and rubber ducky.
Perhaps my favorite feature of the entire set was the windows. As with the home from the films, the windows are not flush with the walls. Most windows jut out and come in frames of different colors. Some are parallel to the ground, while others are slanted, making for an interesting build. Since the set is crooked and unaligned, it had to be put together in stages that stacked on top of one another (this made my rebuilds way easier than they should have been). The roof tiles are sturdy as can be and did not break apart on two different death drops to the floor. If only the real Burrow had the same chance of survival in the books and films. Reparo!
The Burrow – Collectors' Edition is available now at LEGO for $269.99. At the time of this publication, it boasts a 4.8/5 stars on LEGO's website from over 100 reviews.