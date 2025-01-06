LEGO Review: The Burrow Collectors' Edition Is A Slanting Sensation

LEGO has done it again with another stellar Harry Potter set. The Weasleys are front and center as their home, The Burrow – Collectors' Edition (76437), is available for builders 18 years and up. This is the third Burrow we've seen from LEGO, following the retired Attack on the Burrow (75980) and Harry Potter: The Burrow (4840). Our newest Burrow set contains 2,405 pieces, stands 19" high, 10" wide, and 10" deep, and is a crafty crooked concoction. It's safe to say this is the best version of the home we've seen from LEGO thus far, and definitely the most detailed and accurate. When I first saw The Burrow, I was intrigued to see the architecture underneath the wood paneling since, just like the movies and novels, the house is every home inspector's nightmare and constructing it would be tricky.

Harry Potter fans will be extra delighted to learn that two new characters from the series make their LEGO debut in The Burrow. Bill and Charlie Weasley are now solidified LEGO icons, joining eight other characters from the LEGO set: Harry, Ginny, Ron, Arthur, Molly, Percy, Fred, George, and Errol the owl. Building The Burrow will be done through the help of three guide books, two pages of stickers, and even a little bit of magic.