The Amazon Prime movie "My Fault" follows Noah (Nicole Wallace), a teen moving into a new home after her mother remarries. She leaves her friends and boyfriend behind only to be met with Nick (Gabriel Guevara), her new step brother who will do anything to get a rise out of her. The two are quickly at odds, with Nick even leaving her on the side of the road at one point so he can go to a party.

However, it's a thin line between love and hate, and as Noah becomes more involved in Nick's world, the two have romantic feelings for each other. Nick races cars, something Noah is knowledgeable in because of her father, who she's estranged from. From her father trying to track her down to their parents being adamantly against their relationship, Nick and Noah have an uphill battle if they want to stay together.

The Spanish movie developed a cult following and was the most popular film on the streaming platform in 2023. Designed as a trilogy, audiences will continue to see Noah and Nick's story play out on screen, or they can read the books to get an early look. If you're a fan of this fun flick and you want to watch some similar movies while you wait for the second and third entries to come out, we've got you covered. Here are the 10 movies to watch if you loved "My Fault."