Movies To Watch If You Loved My Fault
The Amazon Prime movie "My Fault" follows Noah (Nicole Wallace), a teen moving into a new home after her mother remarries. She leaves her friends and boyfriend behind only to be met with Nick (Gabriel Guevara), her new step brother who will do anything to get a rise out of her. The two are quickly at odds, with Nick even leaving her on the side of the road at one point so he can go to a party.
However, it's a thin line between love and hate, and as Noah becomes more involved in Nick's world, the two have romantic feelings for each other. Nick races cars, something Noah is knowledgeable in because of her father, who she's estranged from. From her father trying to track her down to their parents being adamantly against their relationship, Nick and Noah have an uphill battle if they want to stay together.
The Spanish movie developed a cult following and was the most popular film on the streaming platform in 2023. Designed as a trilogy, audiences will continue to see Noah and Nick's story play out on screen, or they can read the books to get an early look. If you're a fan of this fun flick and you want to watch some similar movies while you wait for the second and third entries to come out, we've got you covered. Here are the 10 movies to watch if you loved "My Fault."
Through My Window
Raquel (Clara Galle) has a crush on her neighbor Ares (Julio Peña), though initially nothing comes of it. Fights over Wi-Fi, Ares climbing through her window, and continued romantic moments result in something between them. However, Ares continues to let Raquel down, even after giving her lavish gifts like a new cell phone, causing her to be confused on where they stand and incredibly hurt. "Through My Window" is the start of a trilogy following Raquel and Ares' story and the challenges they face along the way.
Like "My Fault," "Through My Window" is a Spanish language film based on a Wattpad story. While it doesn't come through until the third act of each movie, both couples face scrutiny from their parents. Noah's mother is alarmed that she and Nick are together, telling her new husband — who is Nick's father — to make them end it, something that will likely be explored in the next two films. Ares' family thinks Raquel is a distraction, telling the teen to focus on himself and the goals they've set for him instead of the relationship, which causes his hot and cold attitude.
Raquel and Noah also have similar family circumstances. It's just them and their mothers, though the cause of an absent father figure varies greatly. However, the destructive relationship Noah has with her father is still mirrored in "Through My Window" because of Ares' father and the impact he has on Ares and Raquel's relationship. If you're a fan of "My Fault," then don't let the poor reviews put you off.
- Starring: Julio Peña, Clara Galle, Pilar Castro
- Director: Marçal Forés
- Year: 2022
- Runtime: 1h 56m
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0%
After
Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) are two college students who can't seem to stop thinking about each other after a chance encounter at a fraternity party. Tessa is a freshman, just venturing out into the world on her own, while Hardin is two years ahead and a bit hardened because of the things he's endured in life. Tessa falls quickly for Hardin as he pursues her and tries to entice her away from her high school boyfriend Noah (Dylan Arnold). However, unbeknownst to Tessa, Hardin's motivations are rooted in a bet rather than feelings.
Fans of "My Fault" are sure to love "After." It has similar themes and relationship dynamics, just in a different setting. Like Noah and Nick, Tessa and Hardin have a constant back and forth from the minute they meet. If they aren't fighting, they are making up, and then back again. It doesn't let up in the sequels, either. There is always something that comes up, causing them to put their relationship to the test. Tessa and Noah's fathers also play an important part of the narratives, especially in the second and third "After" movies, with Noah's being a bit more sinister and Tessa's becoming a tragedy. Hardin and Nick are similar in their possessiveness, but also in their attitudes toward life.
- Starring: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Selma Blair
- Director: Jenny Gage
- Year: 2019
- Runtime: 1h 45m
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 18%
Cruel Intentions
"Cruel Intentions" follows Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Sebastian Valmont (Ryan Phillippe), two step siblings from the wealthy New York elite looking for something new to entertain them. Sebastian decides to seduce the daughter of their school's new headmistress, Annette (Reese Witherspoon), making it a game with Kathryn. If he succeeds, he gets to sleep with his step sister. If he fails, then she gets his car. Classic sibling bet, right?
What happens next is nothing anyone could have predicted, not even the rich teens. As Sebastian tries to woo Annette, he begins to have real feelings, causing him to care little about his bet. This frustrates Kathryn because she's always had the upper hand in their relationship, making it easier to "control" her step brother in her eyes. Only one of the siblings will have the last laugh in the end.
Both "My Fault" and "Cruel Intentions" follow a forbidden or taboo relationship. Noah and Nick are new step siblings, which is why Noah's mother wants their relationship stopped at all costs. Sebastian and Kathryn are step siblings using sex as a bargaining tool. The back and forth of both couples is similar, especially as Kathryn keeps reminding Sebastian of exactly what he needs to do to fulfill his side of the bet.
- Starring: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon
- Director: Roger Kumble
- Year: 1999
- Runtime: 1h 37m
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 54%
Beautiful Disaster
Abby (Virginia Gardner) is trying to put her past as an excellent poker player behind her and go to college as a way of getting away from her father. What she isn't anticipating is her friend's boyfriend taking them to an illegal fight club where she meets Travis (Dylan Sprouse), one of the fighters. The two instantly have a connection, something Abby tries to push away while Travis leans into it. After losing a bet between them, Abby has to live with Travis for a month, causing them to be in awkward situations and grow closer, even as Abby starts dating someone she considers a more suitable boyfriend.
While "Beautiful Disaster" has more of a comedic tone than "My Fault," they both handle intense themes. Noah's father is trying to track her down as a part of a revenge plot, whereas Abby's is using her for personal gain, even if it puts her in an incredibly dangerous situation in Las Vegas. Nick and Travis share an inclination for taboo activities, like street racing and underground fight rings. For audiences wanting something with just as many stakes but with a bit more comedy, "Beautiful Disaster" is the movie to watch.
- Starring: Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Austin North
- Director: Roger Kumble
- Year: 2023
- Runtime: 1h 36m
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 25%
Along for the Ride
Auden heads to the coastal town of Colby to spend her last summer before college with her father. After her parents' divorce, she spends most of time with her mother, and sees the summer as a chance to reconnect with her dad. However, he spends most of his time locked away trying to write his next book, causing Auden to wander the town at night, meeting Eli.
Eli used to do BMX biking, but after the tragic death of his friend and racing partner, he stopped. The two teens spend the evenings together, going to diners and walking around the town as they learn more about each other. When a romantic relationship starts to form, they upset each other when Auden calls him out for quitting his dream because of his friend's death. It doesn't stop them from reuniting at the end of the movie, though.
"Along for the Ride" is a sweeter movie than "My Fault." Auden and Noah both have father issues, and Noah and Eli both enjoy racing to a degree, making "Along for the Ride" a strong option for those wanting something with similar themes but less intensity. The same ideas of fitting in somewhere new and learning who you want to be still apply, just in a different form. It's a great Netflix film that you can't watch anywhere else.
- Starring: Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Laura Kariuki
- Director: Sofia Alvarez
- Year: 2022
- Runtime: 1h 46m
- Rating: TV-14
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 58%
Endless Love
"Endless Love" tells the story of Jade (Brooke Shields) and David (Martin Hewitt), two teens with an intense relationship. After meeting through Jade's older brother, they start dating and even spend nights in Jade's room. Her parents are a bit more free spirited compared to David's, but even they begin to have an issue with the relationship when Jade's grades suffer.
After Jade's father prevents her from seeing David, he sets a fire on their porch in retaliation. He's convicted of arson and sent to an institution, but that doesn't deter David. He continues to write to Jade, though the letters don't go through, and, after being released, he manages to discover where she went to college. All of these actions go against a no-contact order that's been put in place between David and Jade and her family. However, despite everything, Jade still loves David.
Much like in "My Fault," Jade's family is firmly against her relationship with David. It doesn't come until the final act of "My Fault," but it fuels the plot in "Endless Love." Both couples have a similar intensity that causes them to go against what they're told. For Nick and Noah, that's continuing their relationship, and for David, that's doing everything in his power to find Jade again, no matter what happens along the way.
- Starring: Brooke Shields, Martin Hewitt, Shirley Knight
- Director: Franco Zeffirelli
- Year: 1981
- Runtime: 1h 56m
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 26%
Perfect Addiction
Sienna's (Kiana Madeira) world is turned upside down when she finds out her boyfriend Jax (Matthew Noszka) is cheating on her with her younger sister. She is his trainer and he's a champion MMA fighter, so their partnership is immediately fractured. Fueled by revenge and spite, Sienna is determined to find a new fighter to coach so she can beat Jax. Enter Kayden (Ross Butler), his nemesis and the person with the highest chance of defeating him. Sienna and Kayden's relationship begins as purely transactional, but somewhere along the way romantic feelings become more important.
Like "My Fault," "Perfect Addiction" is based on a Wattpad story that later turned into a traditionally published book. The movies have similar amounts of angst and drama, even though "Perfect Addiction" is with college-age characters rather than teenagers. While Jax and Noah's previous boyfriend aren't that similar, the dynamic of moving on and sticking it to an ex is present for both young women. Sienna and Noah are both resilient individuals trying to find their place, even if it means bringing up difficult memories. As Sienna falls for Kayden, she's reminded of her failed relationship with Jax, and Noah is forced to be involved in racing again after seemingly leaving it behind with her father. It may not be among the greatest college movies of all time, but it's the perfect watch for "My Fault" fans.
- Starring: Kiana Madeira, Ross Butler, Matthew Noszka
- Director: Castille Landon
- Year: 2023
- Runtime: 1h 47m
- Rating: R
- IMDb Score: 5.5/10
Dangerous Liaisons
When Célène (Paola Locatelli) moves to a new school, things take a turn as popular guy Tristan (Simon Rérolle) tries to seduce her. He's trying to win a bet with the queen bee of the school, Vanessa (Ella Pellegrini), that he can get Célène to fall for him, sleep with him, and then dump her right after. It's harsh and cruel, but Célène does begin to have feelings for him, despite having a fiancé waiting for her. Tristan and Vanessa are dating, and while it is a fake relationship for their Instagram followers, it adds another angle to an already complicated dynamic.
Based on the same source material as "Cruel Intentions," the movie has the drama and secrets fans of "My Fault" will love. Both are foreign language films ("Dangerous Liaisons" is French) with a mystery male main character that comes across as both a jerk and a decent guy depending on the situation. Noah and Célène end up hardened by their interactions with these men and break up with other love interests for them. "Dangerous Liaisons" hits similar beats to "My Fault," making it the perfect watch for fans of the latter.
- Starring: Paola Locatelli, Simon Rérolle, Ella Pellegrini
- Director: Rachel Suissa
- Year: 2022
- Runtime: 1h 49m
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0%
Fallen
When Luce (Addison Timlin) goes to Sword and Cross Academy, she discovers supernatural beings walk among us. Accused of killing someone by starting a fire, she's sent away to a reform school. What she comes across instead are fallen angels and classes that may not be common for other high schools as she tries to understand her connection to the fire and to the teens around her.
Though she tries to fit in and also figure out how to leave, she is interested in two guys: Daniel (Jeremy Irvine) and Cam (Harrison Gilbertson). Both are fallen angels, but Cam sided with Lucifer. She begins having strange memories of her and Daniel, seemingly throughout time. While trying to understand how she and Daniel are connected, they dodge Lucifer and someone who is trying to kill Luce.
"My Fault" and "Fallen" are both based on books. Though the latter is rooted in fantasy, the concept of a destined pair will remind viewers of Noah and Nick's relationship. Luce and Daniel will have to move forward and find a way to stay alive in their current cycle of reincarnation despite the beings coming after them, and Noah and Nick need to find a way to convince their parents their relationship is the best for them. It's a different genre, but the romance at the heart of "Fallen" will strike a chord with "My Fault" fans.
- Starring: Addison Timlin, Jeremy Irvine, Harrison Gilbertson
- Director: Scott Hicks
- Year: 2016
- Runtime: 1h 31m
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 7%
Close My Eyes
After a sudden kiss six years before, Natalie (Saskia Reeves) and Richard (Clive Owen), siblings who did not grow up together, can't seem to get over their interest in each other. Natalie is now engaged to Sinclair (Alan Rickman) and planning to start a life overseas in the United States, which doesn't go over well with Richard. After he visits, he and his sister start an affair, even knowing she is marrying someone else.
Sinclair catches on that Natalie is having an affair, but isn't sure who with. He asks Richard, hoping he might have some answers, but Natalie's brother doesn't let on about what's happening. Though heartbroken over their move, Richard still attends the farewell party. Natalie asks that, if he comes, he doesn't try to keep their affair going. However, Sinclair knows more than they think, and that becomes clear at the party.
"Close My Eyes" takes things one step further than "My Fault" because they are biological siblings, not step siblings. While there are dramatic moments in "Close My Eyes," it's more lowkey than "My Fault" because it's rooted in quiet rage. Sinclair doesn't put on the theatrics, and it's his cool demeanor in the end that makes "Close My Eyes" a great watch. This is without a doubt one of Alan Rickman's best films, but it's a movie that you shouldn't watch with your parents or siblings.
- Starring: Alan Rickman, Clive Owen, Saskia Reeves
- Director: Stephen Poliakoff
- Year: 1991
- Runtime: 1h 48m
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%