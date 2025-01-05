The Lestrange Family Tree From Harry Potter Explained

There are a lot of villainous characters in the "Harry Potter" franchise, but the Lestrange family happens to house quite a lot of them. First introduced in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (in the book, at least), the Lestranges are a deeply evil family — who share blood with other "pureblood" magical families — who align themselves with the Dark Lord Voldemort, ultimately played by Ralph Fiennes in the movies, more or less immediately. So what about the time before the fourth "Harry Potter" installment? Also, were any of the franchise's more beloved characters actually related to the Lestranges?

Regarding that second point, the answer is actually yes. Both Sirius Black (played by Gary Oldman) and Nymphadora Tonks (played by Natalia Tena), two of the series' "good guys," are related to the Lestranges, sort of. Bellatrix Lestrange — the main representative of the family in the franchise, who's played by Helena Bonham Carter — was actually born into the pureblood Black family, making her Sirius' cousin; her sister Andromeda Black is disowned by the rest of the family after marrying a Muggleborn wizard named Ted Tonks and having their half-blood daughter Nymphadora. Narcissa Malfoy, portrayed by the late Helen McCrory, was also born into the Black family, making quite a lot of "Harry Potter" characters related to the Lestranges (at least by marriage), but for the most part, those who bear the name "Lestrange" turn towards evil deeds. (There's one exception, and we'll get to that momentarily.) So how can we make sense of the Black family tree?