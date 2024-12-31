Is We Were The Lucky Ones Based On A True Story?

As one of the most important events of the 20th century, World War II is ripe for stories across all kinds of mediums. From video games to novels, writers have told tales set in this era, and Hollywood is no different. Many acclaimed World War II movies and television shows have depicted the conflict from the different perspectives of those involved.

"We Were the Lucky Ones" is one of the most recent examples, following the Kurc family, a family of Polish Jews who find themselves caught up in the tragic and horrifying events of World War II as Adolf Hitler begins his campaign across Europe. Airing on Hulu, it is a gut-wrenching and poignant series that delves into how the persecution of the Jewish people affected every aspect of their personal lives and destroyed entire families.

As it takes place during a very real historical event, many people might simply assume that everything it depicts is accurate and based on what really happened during this period in history. Here, we examine whether "We Were the Lucky Ones" is actually based on a true story or whether it's not quite as factual as you might believe.