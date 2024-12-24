How To Watch The Jaws Movies In Order

There are so many things that can be said about "Jaws." It is credited as being the first blockbuster movie, the reason why a whole generation was terrified to go into the water, and the film that launched the career of Steven Spielberg.

When a girl is attacked off the shores of the idyllic Amity Island, newly appointed police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) is tasked with keeping the townspeople safe from whatever is in the water. Coming to blows with Mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) — who is insistent that the beaches stay open — Brody is forced to take drastic action and work with visiting oceanographer and shark enthusiast Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and local fisherman Quint (Robert Shaw) to rid the town of the shark menace for good.

The beauty of "Jaws" is in its simplicity, yet when you really dive into it, there is so much that lurks beneath the surface. On one hand, it is a simple man versus beast adventure story. And on the other, it is a story of survival, of overcoming past traumas and the scars those things can leave, the clashes between keeping the law and saving political face, and the power struggles that exist viewed through the lens of masculinity. As well as being a hit with audiences, "Jaws" resonated with critics and picked up Oscars for sound, editing, and John Williams' legendary score. Awards recognition is always nice to have, but the real legacy of "Jaws" is in its power to still leave an impact on audiences today — just as it did in 1975.