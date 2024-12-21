The Only Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of Rosemary's Baby

Released in 1968, Roman Polanski's "Rosemary's Baby" is a psychological and supernatural horror movie that still ranks among the best in the genre, as it did in our list of 98 Best Horror Movies of All Time. The film tells the story of a young expectant mother who becomes increasingly unnerved by the strange neighbors in her apartment building. As terrifying tragedies and deadly incidents in the building unfold and quickly pile up, Rosemary soon realizes that there is a Satanic cult in the building. Worse still, these Satanists are convinced that Rosemary's unborn baby is actually the Antichrist, fathered by an underworld demon.

One of the earliest horror movies to kick off the "demonic child" craze of the 1970s and '80s — which included hits like "The Exorcist," "The Omen," and "Children of the Corn" — the Polanski film was filled with subtext. Full of obvious social allegory, the film lays bare such taboo subjects as sexual assault, unwanted pregnancy, and abortion. The film was controversial, both for its dark themes and its disturbing subject matter.

For a film made over half a decade ago, it should come as no surprise that much of the cast of "Rosemary's Baby" is no longer with us. Star John Cassavetes died at the age of 59 all the way back in 1989, while supporting actor Charles Grodin passed away in 2021, aged 86. But it may surprise one to learn that there are just two actors from this horror classic who are still around.