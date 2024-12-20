Is Ursula Related To Ariel? The Little Mermaid Twist That Changed Everything

When Walt Disney was looking for inspiration to create some of his earliest animated features, the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale "The Little Mermaid" caught his attention. The project was ultimately shelved but was revived decades later in a move that helped revitalize the fortunes of Disney's animated division.

In the original 1989 animated film, Ursula acts as the main antagonist. Portrayed by Pat Carroll, she plays a major role in the story by tricking Ariel and transforming her into a human. Although the character seemingly acts as a sympathetic shoulder for the young mermaid at first, Ursula has ulterior motives and is secretly working to overthrow King Triton and rule over the Kingdom of Atlantica herself.

While twisted, this version of "The Little Mermaid" story is not as dark as the original fairytale and, like many other elements of the narrative, Ursula was significantly changed in the on-screen adaptation. With the various television shows, the Broadway musical, and the live-action adaption of "The Little Mermaid," Ursula has continued to evolve, as has her relationship to Ariel and King Triton.