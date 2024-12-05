Secret Level Review: Video Game Anthology Has Too Many Losers

So I didn't hate everything about "Secret Level." My favorite episode, based on the MMORPG "New World," stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as a vain king learning he's not actually the best at everything while stuck in an "Edge of Tomorrow"-style loop of death and rebirth. It's funny, gory, and ultimately rather sweet. Another highlight, the "Armored Core" episode, features the series' other big celebrity casting coup: Keanu Reeves playing a mecha pilot struggling with the cybernetically-implanted voice inside his head. The action's cool and the ending is effectively bleak.

The "Honor of Kings" episode is also better than average, combining flashy effects with an intriguing story about free will vs. determinism. The "Firefly"-slash-"Guardians of the Galaxy" vibe of the "Concord" episode is enjoyable enough — though perhaps not enough to offset the weirdness of watching a short promoting a game you can no longer actually play. My verdict on the bizarro hard-R "PAC-MAN" episode is that they made a mistake announcing it as a "PAC-MAN" episode in the opening titles — a gradual revelation of what's actually happening would be way funnier (this episode was supposed to be a joke, right?).

And then we come to a bunch of episodes that feel more like trailers than actual substantial shorts in their own right. Most of these are innocuous. The "Sifu" one at least raised my curiosity about playing the game, while the "Mega Man" one, uncharacteristically wholesome for this adult-oriented series, feels like test footage for what could be a solid feature film adaptation. "Spelunky" is written like a player's personal reflections on the roguelike experience — cute, but definitely feels like it's selling you something.

The short for "Exodus" is definitely selling you something — a video game that isn't even out yet. The voiceover-heavy storytelling and brief introductions to a bunch of planets feels like checking off marketing boxes rather than offering a satisfying experience in its own right. The worst offender, however, is the "Playtime" season finale, a cheesy "Ready Player One"-esque short with the sole purpose of triggering your memberberries for ... the concept of the PlayStation ('member Kratos? 'member Sackboy? 'member Shadow of the Colossus?"). This final episode solidified my overall feelings of annoyance with "Secret Level." And with the rise of genuinely good-to-great shows like "Arcane," "The Last of Us," and "Fallout," I can no longer even damn it with the faint praise of being "one of the best video game adaptations on TV."

"Secret Level" premieres on Prime Video on December 10.