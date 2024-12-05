Where Was Jingle All The Way Filmed?

While some families enjoy sitting down to watch the likes of "It's a Wonderful Life" or "Elf" every festive season, others are keen to watch "Jingle All the Way" as their guilty pleasure holiday movie. If you're unaware of this feel-good Christmas flick, it stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as a workaholic father trying to make amends after letting his son down by missing his karate graduation. To make matters worse, he forgot to purchase the Turbo Man doll that Jamie (Jake Lloyd) asked for and is hoping to open on Christmas morning (a plot that was inspired by a real-life toy craze in the '90s).

What follows is a series of missteps, illegal actions, and run-ins with the law that ultimately places Howard (Schwarzenegger) at the center of a Christmas parade — with him wearing a fully functional Turbo Man costume. He then fights Turbo Man's bitter enemy, Dementor. This is no actor in a suit, however — it's actually a postman named Myron (Sinbad), who has formed a rivalry with Howard over the course of the film while also desperately trying to find a Turbo Man doll for his son. Jamie gets his hands on a real Turbo Man doll thanks to his dad's accidental participation in the parade, but he ultimately hands it over to a grateful Myron, noting that he's got the real deal at home.

It's a somewhat flawed but nonetheless heartwarming movie that many enjoy watching at Christmastime. Perhaps part of the appeal is that it looks as if it were filmed in Anytown U.S.A. — there are numerous scenes in suburbia, along major highways, in warehouses, and at a massive mall. Given its widespread use of on-location filming, fans have often wondered where "Jingle All the Way" was filmed. The answer might surprise you, because it wasn't shot in Hollywood.