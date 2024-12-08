Anastasia Was Never A Disney Movie - Until It Was
Rumors are key to the plot of "Anastasia," the 1997 animated film that follows a young woman on a journey to find her past. The movie itself has been engulfed in its own rumor for decades, with many believing that the adventurous tale about royalty was originally a Disney movie. This is a rumor that would be easy to believe back in 1997, because Disney spent much of the 1990s dominating the big screen with animated movies like "Mulan," "Aladdin," and "Beauty in the Beast." Plus, the film includes some Disney hallmarks, including catchy musical numbers, an adorable puppy sidekick, and a handsome love interest.
However, "Anastasia" is actually a product of 20th Century Fox. The film earned $14 million upon its opening, according to Forbes, and it succeeded in grabbing attention as it was nominated for two Academy Awards in 1998. Anastasia (Meg Ryan) has since become a princess icon of 1990s cinema. So its Fox ownership may have disappointed Disney fans, who thought that she had taken her rightful spot amongst the other big, royal names. However, "Anastasia" never was a Disney movie — until it was.
What is the animated movie Anastasia about?
"Anastasia" is based on the true story of the Romanov family, and there's plenty of things that the film doesn't tell you about the true story, as its plot opts for family-friendly fantasy instead of pure historical accuracy. The movie follows Anya (Ryan), a young woman who was sent to an orphanage as a child because she had no memory of her family. She sets out on a journey to learn who she truly is as Russia buzzes about the reward that Dowager Empress Marie (Angela Lansbury) is offering to anyone who can reunite her with her granddaughter Anastasia, who disappeared amidst the killing of her family members. Two con men, Dimitri (John Cusack) and Vladimir (Kelsey Grammer) are eager to cash in, and they enlist Anya to pretend to be the long-lost princess.
But while Dimitri and Vladimir teach her how to behave like a royal, evil is lurking in the background. Rasputin (Christopher Lloyd), the mystic who betrayed the Romanovs, is on the hunt for revenge when he realizes that Anya is Anastasia. It's a realization that sends the trio into a tailspin of danger, leading Anya to avenge her family and fight to save her friends — and her future.
Was Anastasia developed by Disney?
"Anastasia" was not developed by Disney. In fact, the decades-long confusion about its true origin is quite hilarious, because "Anastasia" was actually meant to be an anti-Disney princess, with 20th Century Fox using the film as a way to compete against the House of Mouse. It also just so happens that "Anastasia" was co-directed by Don Bluth, who was a former Disney employee.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Bluth started working at Disney when he was 18, and left the company in 1979 after putting in 20 years of work. Bluth continued to make his mark on animation with films like "The Secret of NIMH," one of the most beautiful hand-drawn films ever. Titles like "An American Tail" and "The Land Before Time" grabbed kids' attention before "Anastasia" released its brand of period fantasy onto the big screen.
While the fantasy film came in second to "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation," on opening weekend, the film was crowned the most successful non-Disney animated film as it took in worldwide earnings that amounted to $139 million, according to Forbes. It's a title that "Anastasia" would hold until it was dethroned in 1998.
So why is Anastasia considered a Disney movie now?
Despite the hard work and big screen battle, "Anastasia," ultimately became a Disney movie when the company acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. It has since joined the many popular titles that are available to stream on Disney+. Don Bluth talked about how he felt about his beloved film switching hands during his interview with the Los Angeles Times, saying, "As long as people see it and enjoy the story and it enriches their lives, I'm okay with that. Now, if they start marketing her as just another Disney princess, I should probably frown a little, but I think it's in good hands," he said.
Anastasia now has the same home as Cinderella, Tiana, and Mulan, to name just a few. While this witty, heartfelt adventure fits well in Disney's catalog, it will forever stand out amongst these animated classics. The almost three-dimensional animation that's scattered throughout the film offers a visual that is delightfully different from the more traditional animation style that Disney was using in the 1990s, and a not-so-formulaic love story that still ends in happily ever after.