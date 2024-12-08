Anastasia Was Never A Disney Movie - Until It Was

Rumors are key to the plot of "Anastasia," the 1997 animated film that follows a young woman on a journey to find her past. The movie itself has been engulfed in its own rumor for decades, with many believing that the adventurous tale about royalty was originally a Disney movie. This is a rumor that would be easy to believe back in 1997, because Disney spent much of the 1990s dominating the big screen with animated movies like "Mulan," "Aladdin," and "Beauty in the Beast." Plus, the film includes some Disney hallmarks, including catchy musical numbers, an adorable puppy sidekick, and a handsome love interest.

However, "Anastasia" is actually a product of 20th Century Fox. The film earned $14 million upon its opening, according to Forbes, and it succeeded in grabbing attention as it was nominated for two Academy Awards in 1998. Anastasia (Meg Ryan) has since become a princess icon of 1990s cinema. So its Fox ownership may have disappointed Disney fans, who thought that she had taken her rightful spot amongst the other big, royal names. However, "Anastasia" never was a Disney movie — until it was.