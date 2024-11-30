Deadpool & Wolverine Had A Line Cut For Going Way Too Far

The scene takes place about halfway through the film when Deadpool first runs into Blade, Electra, and Gambit, and Electra tells him that there's a fourth person who's going to show up. Deadpool replies by saying, "Dear sweet God in heaven let it be Magneto." Blade informs him that Magneto is dead, to which Deadpool shouts, "F—! Now Disney gets cheap?"

In the original script, Deadpool runs off the line about Disney being cheap and adds, "I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse c*** in my throat." Apparently, even in a movie chock full of similarly graphic sexual jokes and shots at Disney as a company, combining them while invoking the name of Mickey Mouse went too far.

Shawn Levy, who co-wrote and directed "Deadpool & Wolverine," also talked to Entertainment Weekly about the joke in August 2024. He confirmed that it was the only line they were explicitly asked to change, but he also didn't think Reynolds' replacement line was going to get Disney's blessing, either. In case you forgot, it was, "It's like Pinocchio jammed his face in my ass and started lying like crazy."

Levy joked to Entertainment Weekly, "I was like, 'Ryan, that's your replacement line in response to, 'Can we clean it up?' That's Ryan Reynolds for you, audacious to the very edge."

"Deadpool & Wolverine" went on to become a box office juggernaut, and didn't particularly suffer from that one change. After all, it's not like that's the only thing that changed over the course of putting the film together. At one point in the pitch process, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine was slated to do a song and dance number, and they even tried to get Robert Downey Jr. to cameo as Tony Stark, before falling back on Happy Hogan when that didn't work out.

In the end, fans got what they wanted from "Deadpool & Wolverine," and Disney got what they wanted, too — at least if the $1.3 billion global box office haul is anything to go on. And they did it without conjuring images of Mickey's manhood. Now that's a happy ending for everyone.