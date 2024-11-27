Are Jason Bateman & Silver Spoons Castmate Ricky Schroder Still Friends?

Here's the tricky part; there's no real hint as to whether or not Rick Schroder (as he now prefers to be known) and Jason Bateman still hang out. There are pictures of the twosome spending time together in their 20s, such as the image posted above. But it's worth noting Bateman doesn't follow Schroder on Instagram, where they both have accounts. Though to be fair, Bateman has never posted to his account and seems not to have touched it for some time. Although he hasn't posted much since 2021, he's more active on X, formerly known as Twitter, but Schroder doesn't seem to have an account there.

The actors' paths have rather diverged over time, both personally and professionally. While Schroder is an outspoken conservative, Bateman is a Democrat. Career-wise, they've also gone in two different directions, with Bateman becoming a well-respected actor and director with television hits like "Ozark" and "Arrested Development." Bateman's also enjoyed success on the big screen, with "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" and "Game Night" standing out among his best films.

Schroder shifted into an adult acting career which included long-term stints on "NYPD Blue" and "Strong Medicine" and a recurring role in the "Lonesome Dove" universe. He continues to produce, act, and direct but has run afoul of controversy both in his personal and in his professional lives. As of 2024, he is the founder of the Reel American Heroes Foundation. Perhaps someday the two actors will have another meeting of the minds.

