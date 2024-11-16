The 12 Best Marvel Movie Villain Quotes

Marvel has been making great movies for a long time now, and even before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a thing, the brand entertained millions. Movies from the "Blade" and "Spider-Man" trilogies helped pave the way for the MCU's "Iron Man" in 2008. Since then, the franchise has grown into a massive multimedia franchise with dozens of films and television series.

Superhero movies need good villains, and Marvel movies have their fair share. There are some who failed to achieve the high bar set by those who came before them, but ultimately, the MCU has more good villains than it does bad. If there's one thing bad guys often do in movies, it's talk. Sure, there's some monologuing in there, but for the most part, a good Marvel villain says something that can make the hair on the back of your neck stand up.

A lot of that has to do with a film's excellent writing, but more so, it's the brilliant actors delivering those lines. With people like Josh Brolin, James Spader, Willem Dafoe, Cate Blanchett, and others, it's no surprise they've had some interesting things to say. The characters below all said something memorable, making their words some of the best Marvel movie villain quotes of all time.