Is Hacksaw Ridge A True Story?

"Hacksaw Ridge," the Mel Gibson-directed war epic, is one of Andrew Garfield's best movie roles to date. The historical drama sees the "Amazing Spider-Man" star play Desmond Doss, a World War II United States Army medic who refuses to carry a weapon due to his religious beliefs and pacifist nature. However, that doesn't stop him from entering war zones, as he's willing to run through explosions and gunfire to aid fallen soldiers who need medical assistance.

The movie is a tale of heroism, humanity, and faith, albeit one that contains heaps of blood-soaked carnage and action-packed mayhem. "Hacksaw Ridge" doesn't skimp out when it comes to portraying the horrors of war, which makes Doss' daring escapades even more admirable. The action, coupled with the human drama, is why the movie is regarded by many as one of the best war movies of all time.

Furthermore, the story told in "Hacksaw Ridge" is more realistic than some viewers might think. With that in mind, let's look at the story that inspired the critically acclaimed battlefield drama and find out if the movie takes any creative liberties.