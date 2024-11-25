What Happened To Criss Angel After Mindfreak & Where Is He Now?

In March of 2017, Criss Angel was performing a stunt during "Mindfreak Live!" in which he hangs upside-down while wearing a straitjacket. Typically, Angel escapes from his encumberment without any problems, but on this occasion, he passed out. While dangling from the rig, he was lowered to the stage, and the show's curtain was pulled. The night's performance was canceled 11 minutes in while he was rushed to a hospital. Angel left the ER later the same night on his own power, then underwent a battery of tests over the course of the weekend to determine if he was fit to continue performing magic.

He was, and the show went on, but had things gone further awry, he might have fallen to the stage and been seriously injured. What makes this entire sequence of events even more fascinating is the fact that Angel holds the record for the longest body suspension, established in 2005 when he hung upside-down in Times Square, suspended for five hours and forty-two minutes by eight fishhooks. His record was broken by illusionist Matt Zane in 2008, though he only used four hooks.

The trick, like many of Angels' stunts, is somewhat controversial both for how dangerous it is to his well-being (the hooks were inserted directly into his skin) and how frequently he revealed the secret behind it. Angel has never been one to keep his magical ways close to his vest and often allows fans a peek behind the curtain and explains how he pulls off his magical stunts. He has published his secrets in a book and also revealed them on some of his shows. All of that has made him a subject of controversy and somewhat unpopular among magicians. Unsurprisingly, he continues to ply his trade in spite of these brickbats.