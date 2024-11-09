The Beauty And The Beast VHS Value Today Seems Shocking - But There's A Twist

Nostalgia is a powerful thing. And when you combine fond memories of the past with a love of retro media, which is what's happening now as kids of the '80s and '90s become middle-aged adults, one of the things you get is a mad scramble for long out-of-print movies. Among those that have become particularly popular are family films that helped make it a Blockbuster night for folks of all stripes back in those decades.

One cardinal example of this phenomenon is Disney's Oscar-nominated version of "Beauty and the Beast." Legendary in any format and frequently re-released, the VHS version of the movie appears to bring in a pretty penny if you know where to sell it. But there's a giant twist to those high prices: they appear to be inflated by secondary market scams and speculation. In some places, a VHS cassette version of the film can be found up for sale for an astronomical amount of money — but you shouldn't pay that much. Here's how much "Beauty and the Beast" is being sold for on the secondary market and why you shouldn't pay $10,000 for a copy of the film in any format.