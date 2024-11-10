Is Nathan For You Real Or Just A Reality TV Trick?

Nathan Fielder plays an over-the-top version of himself, so don't assume the way he acts on the docuseries is a reflection of his genuine personality. However, he did actually graduate from the University of Victoria with a business degree, and his grades were pretty decent. And while some elements of "Nathan for You" are scripted, as Fielder went into the episodes with an outline of what he was going to pitch to the business owners, his interactions with his clients are real and often take unpredictable turns.

The creators vet the business owners beforehand and choose to work with the people who ask the least-amount of questions. Of course, some of the participants have realized that something was off during filming and scuppered plans for the episode, resulting in Fielder and his team having to start again from scratch.

"Nathan for You" has also attracted controversy for its real-life stunts. For example," the "Dumb Starbucks" episode — whose marketing campaign went viral — caused the real Starbucks to raise qualms about possible trademark infringement. However, the show's legal team did their homework beforehand and discovered that the stunt was protected under freedom of expression laws. Still, the fact that a major corporation's lawyers were involved proves that "Nathan for You" pushes boundaries, and that's what makes it entertaining.

If you're a budding entrepreneur, check out these "Nathan for You" details to add to your next business plan.