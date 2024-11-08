Justice Society Vs Justice League: How Are They Different & Who Is Stronger?

Most every comic book and superhero movie fan knows the Justice League, DC's flagship super-team that combines the powers and abilities of some of the company's most powerful heroes. However, if you're only cursorily familiar with DC Comics, you might not know that it's far from the only powerful justice-themed super-team running around. There's also the Justice Society of America, a group that features some pretty powerful players and familiar names, but nevertheless differs quite a bit from the standard Justice League lineup.

Though the Justice League is the more prominent super-team, various versions of the Justice Society have appeared on the small screen over the years. The team was also a major part of the 2021 movie "Black Adam," although there were many differences between the comics version and the live-action one.

With the constantly increasing prominence of the Justice Society, it's worth looking deeper into the team. Here's precisely what makes the Justice Society such a powerhouse — and whether they're stronger than the Justice League.