What Does The Blair Witch Really Look Like?

Honestly? No one knows what the Blair Witch really looks like, including "The Blair Witch Project" directors Eduardo Sànchez and Dan Myrick. "We were thinking maybe we could show somebody levitating or have arms coming out of the walls," Sànchez told Bloody Disgusting. "I mean, we had no idea, but we didn't want to betray the rest of the movie. There are no real gags in the movie, we weren't showing anything, you know, except a bundle of sticks and some teeth. And then maybe two or three days before we had to shoot the ending we came up with the idea for the ending. Also, [producer Gregg Hale] came up to us and said 'You can't do any art department, you can't come up with an idea that requires any building or anything.' So we were lucky we came up with the idea and it worked well."

As it stands, "The Blair Witch Project" doesn't show the witch to the viewer, opting instead to go all in on "less is more" scares. The clearest visual of a supernatural creature in the franchise is in 2016's "Blair Witch," which ends in the infamous Rustin Parr house from "The Blair Witch Project." Here, Lisa Arlington (Callie Hernandez) catches glimpses of a long-limbed, emaciated creature that stalks the corridors. Then again, this slender creature isn't quite in line with other descriptions of the Blair Witch, who is said to be a shawl-wearing woman whose body is covered in black fur. In 2001, Todd McFarlane's McFarlane Toys released an even wilder action figure interpretation that depicts the witch as a red-eyed, ghoulish beast with sharp teeth and a primitive scythe.

Not one of these, of course, has been confirmed as the definitive version of the Blair Witch's appearance. If anything, the franchise tends to imply that the witch might be a disembodied, possibly shape-shifting malevolent force instead of a physical being.