10 Times Death Changed TV Forever

Death has been a part of television since the 1950s, but it's not always a big news story. Whether an actor decides to leave a show or they die, something has to happen with their character. For decades, TV shows have dealt with death in a variety of ways, not always for the better. Replacing an actor because the character is vital to a program can have disastrous results, or it can barely upset anyone — ultimately, it's a gamble.

Still, death is there, lingering in the background, waiting for something terrible to happen. Even when a character's death has nothing to do with the actor who plays them, there can still be some sort of fallout for the show. Some showrunners include surprising or shocking character deaths as part of the story, and these narrative choices can certainly upset fans. Then there are the deaths that are so impactful to their show, they can have wider ripple effects across all of television.

These are the transformative TV deaths that caused such a reaction that they impacted the very future of the medium. Each of these deaths rocked TV to its core, and they had a significant impact on pop culture as well.