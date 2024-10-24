Like A Dragon: Yakuza Review - A Vapid And Flavorless Live-Action Adaptation

It's difficult to imagine who Sean Crouch and Yugo Nakamura — the creators of Amazon Prime's latest crime action series "Like a Dragon: Yakuza" — had in mind as their target audience when they began making a six-episode live-action adaptation of the famous Sega video game series, "Yakuza." Although I haven't played any game in the franchise, I'm familiar with their concept and appeal. They're essentially role-playing, beat 'em up, open-world games set in a Japanese underworld filled with vengeful crime families in constant conflict with one another to rule Kamurocho (a fictional version of Tokyo's Kabukicho district). The games effectively mix elements of action, a gangster narrative, and an admittedly over-the-top humor that made them a commercial success.

Unfortunately, the adaptation — based on the original 2005 game and its 2016 remake — barely incorporates any of that. "Like a Dragon: Yakuza" is a slog of dull and mostly unexciting personal drama that lacks many of the enticing qualities the games carried. Thus, it's kind of a mystery who it is really for.

Kazuma Kiryu (Ryoma Takeuchi) always wanted to be a dragon: a celebrated warrior and yakuza of the Tojo Clan. In 1995, he concocts a plan with his three teenage friends to rob an arcade that belongs to the organization. Though their heist goes successfully, soon after, the clan's chairman Daigo Sasaki (Koichi Sato) finds out the thieves' identities and sends his men to collect them and the money they stole. Instead of killing the four, however, Sasaki opts to make use of them in other ways to repair the damage they caused him. But then Kazuma claims he planned the robbery only to get the attention of Sasaki in the hope of becoming a member of his gang. For better or worse, he gets what he wants.

We follow Kazuma and his friends on two separate timelines. One begins with the theft in 1995 while the other takes us to 2005 when Kazuma is released from prison after doing a 10-year sentence. Though he's no longer part of the crime organization and wants nothing to do with Kamurocho anymore, he decides to return to the district and its new kingpins because one of his childhood friends needs his help. But he'll also have to face other ghosts from his past who rose to power while he's been incarcerated.