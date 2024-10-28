Where Was The Shining Filmed? Every Major Location, Revealed

While it's well documented how Stephen King really felt about Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining," the rest of the world thinks quite fondly of it. Deemed as one of the best horror films ever made, a lot of the credit must go to the film's primary location, which literally gushes with terror. For the Overlook Hotel, Kubrick had interior sets built for the entire establishment and shot them at EMI Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, England. The Overlook's iconic interior design was inspired by the Ahwahnee Hotel located in the Yosemite National Park.

When it came to the Overlook's exterior shots, however, the Timberline Lodge in Oregon stood in for King's haunted hotel. For the iconic opening aerial sequence, a helicopter flew around Glacier National Park in Montana, a locale that made its way into not just "The Shining," but another movie as well, as a favor for a director who himself was in the process of making one of the greatest science fiction films ever made.

When Ridley Scott was working on the initial theatrical cut of "Blade Runner," the filmmaker was getting heat from the studio to round things off with a happy ending. Struggling for ideas, he asked Kubrick for any leftover footage for the iconic helicopter footage, which the auteur happily shared. "[The] next day, I had 17 hours of footage from 'The Shining.' It made the preview much better,'" Scott told the ReelBlend Podcast. "I then had to go back [to Stanley] and say, 'Can I buy it?' So 'The Shining' footage in the first release of 'Blade Runner.'"