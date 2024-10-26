Where Was Gondor When The Westfold Fell? Theoden's Question Explained & Answered

"The Two Towers" movie is full of epic moments, many of which occur around the Battle of Helm's Deep. While it occupies a single chapter in the book, it takes up a significant portion of the movie. (And why not when you have that set?) Just before the fighting kicks off, Aragorn and King Théoden engage in a spirited debate over whether the Rohirrim should call for aid.

When Aragorn says as much, Théoden walks up close, saying, "And who will come? Elves? Dwarves? We are not so lucky in our friends as you. The old alliances are dead." The Númenórean king in exile (Aragorn's ancestry is complicated) responds, "Gondor will answer," to which the distressed and cornered Rohirric monarch fires back, "Gondor. Where was Gondor when the Westfold fell? Where was Gondor when our enemies closed in around us? Where was Gon — No, my lord Aragorn. We are alone."

We all know where it goes from there. The Elves show up (even if that confusing moment doesn't happen in the books), Gandalf and Éomer come at the last second (again, not in the books), and they survive Saruman's onslaught (that does happen in the books). Ironically, though, out of all the drama, one line has survived in popular culture above all else: Théoden's bemoaning rhetorical question about the absence of Gondor in the Westfold. What does the reference mean? Let's investigate.