The Best Movies About The Ocean, Ranked

The survival horror film "Open Water" chronicles what happens when divers Daniel and Susan are forgotten by a diving boat, leaving them alone in the ocean with no way to get back to shore. The two do their best to survive despite the conditions, which include encountering sharks, jellyfish, and the realization that the boat won't be back in time as a storm moves in. The story takes place nearly entirely in the ocean as the camera follows the couple on the water's surface.

Loosely based on the true account of Tom and Eileen Lonergan, who were left by a diving boat near the Great Barrier Reef and subsequently disappeared, "Open Water" shows the ocean from a more sinister, albeit realistic, perspective (especially because they used real sharks and not CGI or animatronics, which broke the norm for shark movies). It highlights how dangerous it can be in the water without the correct equipment and how quickly stranded people can grow dehydrated and exhausted in this unforgiving environment.

While the couple has their wet suits to fight against hypothermia and their diving equipment keeps them buoyant, they are helpless to save themselves since they don't know which direction shore is or where other boats could be, and it isn't safe to chance swimming any which way when they can't see any evidence of civilization. It's a terrifying situation handled brilliantly by the filmmakers.