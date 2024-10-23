Who Does Korra End Up With & Why Was It So Controversial For Avatar Fans?

"The Legend of Korra" was an anomaly in many ways during its four-year run on Nickelodeon. While it took place in the timeline of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which had been a massive hit for the network, "Korra" was more young-adult angled in its characters, narrative, and themes. As it went on, it became increasingly clear that Nick had no idea what to do with a show that was so different from its regular programming. The series was moved from Saturday mornings to Friday nights after a murder-suicide scene at the end of Season 1, and much of the last two seasons aired online rather than on TV, despite the show earning widespread critical acclaim throughout its run.

In many ways, the series was ahead of its time, and that extended to its willingness to portray queerness on-screen. In the years after, cartoons like "Steven Universe," "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power," and "The Owl House" made major strides forward in portraying all kinds of people and relationships in children's media, but they couldn't have run if earlier shows like "Korra" hadn't walked first.

And yet, while "The Legend of Korra" is well known for its boundary-pushing finale, the series wasn't allowed to ever be explicit with its two leading LGBTQ+ characters. The end of the show was received by some as an out-of-nowhere appeal to niche fan service, but in reality, it was a bold culmination of series-long storylines that played perfectly into the arcs of the characters.