Are 90 Day Fiance's Gino And Jasmine Still Together?
Since it first aired in 2014, "90 Day Fiancé" has become a cultural phenomenon. Unlike most reality dating shows, the series tweaks the format by pairing couples from vastly different cultures — and covering the ensuing drama. Similar to how many "90 Day Fiancé" stars don't end up getting a green card, not all pairings on the show have what you can call a healthy relationship. That can arguably be said about chaotic couples like Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva, who have since separated. But what about Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo?
Jasmine and Gino met online before they had an opportunity to meet one another via the series, and in December 2020, Jasmine accepted Gino's proposal. It took some time for the pair to actually become a proper couple, thanks to the difficulties in processing a visa, but they managed it. Unfortunately, the happy couple may not have been blissfully in love, and rumors of their split began surfacing online only three months after they got married. There were cheating rumors and all kinds of scuttlebutt surrounding their relationship.
Because their love life has been on display, thanks to "90 Day Fiancé," it's unsurprising that so many fans have wondered if Jasmine and Gino are still together. The short answer to that question is ... well, it's complicated. There are several reasons why their marital status remains questionable. Much of their relationship was detailed in "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?", which covers the show's couples after they've tied the knot, though some questions about Jasmine and Gino remain unanswered.
Gino & Jasmine: Who are 90 Day Fiance's infamous couple?
American Gino Palazzolo and Panamanian Jasmine Pineda first appeared on "Before the 90 Days," and it was immediately evident that Jasmine was a jealous woman. That's actually putting it lightly because whenever Gino left the house, she'd insist he remain in contact via video chat. That's a short digital leash, and Jasmine's temperamental nature further made for interesting television, to say the least. Of course, when one person is so jealous in a relationship, it can be problematic for both parties.
This was never more evident than when Gino made the unusual decision to send nude pics of Jasmine to his ex, which is akin to swimming in shark-infested waters that are actively being chummed. When this happened, Gino and Jasmine's relationship suffered some serious damage, and they were never truly the same. Despite this happening, the couple got married soon after Jasmine moved to the United States, and their problems became immediately serious, as they remain one of the "90 Day" franchise's most volatile couples.
Jasmine spent the money earmarked for her wedding dress on Brazilian butt implants, but she didn't have enough cash to get the procedure. In what some may call a hypocritical move, Jasmine got the rest of the money from her ex, though she'd never admit any wrongdoing on her part. Regardless, she and Gino remained together despite how their problems often escalated. While this made for exceptionally tantalizing television, it didn't make for an incredibly solid marriage.
Where did we last see Gino and Jasmine after 90 Day Fiance?
Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda have appeared in three series covering their relationship: "Before the 90 Days," "90 Day Fiancé," and "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" This gave viewers the before, during, and after look at the couple's relationship, which was fleshed out over the course of 76 episodes of engrossing reality TV. "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" is essentially designed to answer questions like, "Are these people still together," and it's the last place the couple appeared on the small screen.
While they both appeared in the same number of episodes, and their relationship evolved and devolved before viewers' eyes, "90 Day Fiancé" and its spin-offs aren't the last place fans have seen Gino and Jasmine. This is because the couple maintains a healthy online social media presence, though Jasmine is more productive than Gino. Problems in their relationship were evident from the first moment they appeared on-screen together, and this has bled into social media rather effectively.
You can look through each of their Instagram accounts to see that they are active on the platform. Despite this, they rarely feature one another on their pages, which is one of the reasons fans believe they may not be together anymore. They were still a couple at the end of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" but that's hardly an indicator of their current status. Still, there are clues, and thanks to their posts, the picture comes together to reveal whether or not Gino and Jasmine remain together.
Are Gino and Jasmine still together?
The status of Gino and Jasmine's relationship has been a big question mark for years — there are clues indicating they are together, but there are those suggesting they aren't. Jasmine's Instagram only features a few pictures of Gino, though on June 8, 2024, she posted a picture from their wedding with the caption, "Happy anniversary, my dearest husband." Despite this, they don't follow one another. Jasmine's post may have been the result of the "90 Day Fiancé" contract she signed with TLC instead of a genuine display of love.
For Gino, his most recent post as of October 2024 is also from their wedding, which he put up on February 19, 2024. There are rumors that the couple are separated and that Jasmine returned to her native Panama. Gino has been spotted with another woman, sparking even more rumors. Jasmine added fuel to the fire by posting and deleting an image of Gino without his hat. As he's insecure about his hair loss, this seemed more like a shots-fired post than anything else.
The two had significant issues over their differing desire to have children and over cheating rumors. All of these came together to indicate that Gino and Jasmine were separated, though still legally married. While this may have been the case, there are clues that they may have reconciled. Nothing has been confirmed, and their relationship status is mostly speculation. Regardless, the answer to the question if they're still together is yes and no. They're still married, but they may not be a couple any longer.