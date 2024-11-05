Are 90 Day Fiance's Gino And Jasmine Still Together?

Since it first aired in 2014, "90 Day Fiancé" has become a cultural phenomenon. Unlike most reality dating shows, the series tweaks the format by pairing couples from vastly different cultures — and covering the ensuing drama. Similar to how many "90 Day Fiancé" stars don't end up getting a green card, not all pairings on the show have what you can call a healthy relationship. That can arguably be said about chaotic couples like Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva, who have since separated. But what about Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo?

Jasmine and Gino met online before they had an opportunity to meet one another via the series, and in December 2020, Jasmine accepted Gino's proposal. It took some time for the pair to actually become a proper couple, thanks to the difficulties in processing a visa, but they managed it. Unfortunately, the happy couple may not have been blissfully in love, and rumors of their split began surfacing online only three months after they got married. There were cheating rumors and all kinds of scuttlebutt surrounding their relationship.

Because their love life has been on display, thanks to "90 Day Fiancé," it's unsurprising that so many fans have wondered if Jasmine and Gino are still together. The short answer to that question is ... well, it's complicated. There are several reasons why their marital status remains questionable. Much of their relationship was detailed in "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?", which covers the show's couples after they've tied the knot, though some questions about Jasmine and Gino remain unanswered.