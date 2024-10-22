The Worst Movie Kisses Of All Time, Ranked

In the good Captain's defense, Steve Rogers is not at all aware his unassuming neighbor Sharon has anything to do with SHIELD — much less one of its founding members — when he first starts crushing on her. But neither this fact nor the efforts of Chris Evans and Emily VanCamp really help lessen the discomfort when the pair lock lips for what is, in our opinion, the worst kiss in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In case you forgot or didn't know, Sharon is revealed at the beginning of "Captain America: Civil War" as the niece of Cap's World War II flame Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Despite this (and having very few scenes together that meaningfully build a romance between them), Sharon and Cap share a passionate pre-battle kiss in front of his two best friends — one of whom also knew Peggy.

And if this wasn't awkward enough, the end of "Avengers: Endgame" reveals that Steve went back in time to live out the rest of his days with Peggy, which — in addition to confirming that he was still pining for her while dating her niece — begs the question of whether or not he was technically kissing his own step-niece. Even if Steve built a life with a variant of Peggy in a divergent timeline, it was probably awkward for him when he met that Sharon variant — that is, if his actions didn't erase her from existence entirely. It's all too complicated and weird, and just one of the many questionable things we ignore in the "Captain America" movies.