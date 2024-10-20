What Does 'Deku' Mean? The Name Of My Hero Academia's Main Character, Explained

Since its anime debut in 2016, "My Hero Academia" has remained one of the most popular series of the modern era. At its center is the ambitious young hero, Izuku Midoriya, who goes by the name "Deku" on the show. The series is very much like Kōhei Horikoshi's manga upon which it is based, and there are "My Hero Academia" fans all around the world, including a large number in the United States.

Because the series is based on a Japanese comic book, there are some cultural references that don't seamlessly translate from the original language into English. These include numerous references throughout, but at the center of the confusion is "My Hero Academia" lead Midoriya's chosen name: Deku. It's not a name that has a direct English translation, leaving many viewers in the West unsure about its meaning. And while the show does go into the name and why Midoriya chose it for his hero persona, the confusion around what it fully means is common.

It's important to note that Midoriya doesn't select the name out of a hat; it holds a great deal of meaning to him. And for anyone fluent in Japanese, odds are, the name might make them laugh — right up until the moment Midoriya's actions prove his reason for choosing it. That said, you can sit through all 150+ episodes and nine original video animations (OVA) and still wonder what it means, because without the cultural context, "Deku" is meaningless to fans in the West — here's what it's all about.