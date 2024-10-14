Is The Movie Fury Based On A True Story?

The makers of "Fury" put in a whole lot of work to reproduce the life of real, battle-hardened WWII-era tankers. Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Michael Peña, Jon Bernthal, and Logan Lerman sought advice from people who served in the era's tank crews, and shaped their performances after their experiences, camaraderie, and the physical and mental toll the veterans described. The actors bonded over a boot camp, spent days packed tightly inside a tank, and ended up smelling like a group that had done just that. They even learned to perform their characters' duties in the crew for real — Peña, for instance, actually learned to drive an old tank.

Along with the actors playing the tank crew, David Ayer and the crew strived to make the film as historically accurate as possible. "The way we worked was that we got Signal Corps photos, real photos from the period, and did our best to duplicate what we saw," the director said in an interview with Oregon Live. " There are mistakes in the movie, I promise it. But we did go to incredible lengths, because I'm a student of history myself, and I understand how dumb mistakes can take you out of the movie. We printed our own German camouflage scanned from actual German uniforms. We got the only running Tiger tank in the world in the movie, which is a first."

This dedication to detail and historical accuracy is the ace up "Fury's" sleeve. It's up to the viewer to decide whether the film ranks as one of the best war movies of all time, but it's definitely one of the better Brad Pitt movies out there — and it's hard to find a more impressive WWII film that focuses so tightly on tank warfare.