Jeremy Allen White Loves Being The 'Ketamine Gene Wilder' - But Are They Related?

Jeremey Allen White has long been bandied about as a possible successor to film legend Gene Wilder in the role of Willy Wonka thanks to their similar appearances. But do the actors share more than their big blue eyes and quirky good looks?

It turns out White has already clarified that point — and no, the two actors don't share a bloodline. "I'm not related to Gene Wilder. I've addressed this before. I think a lot of people think I am," he said during a BuzzFeed Puppy interview with his "The Iron Claw" co-stars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson. White has addressed the question multiple times before, with everyone from InStyle Magazine to Seth Meyers, and his answer has always been the same.

While "The Bear" actor isn't related to Wilder, it definitely isn't a comparison he finds offensive. In 2022, he told InStyle that he once saw a meme comparing his character, Carmy Berzatto, to the "Young Frankenstein" actor. "They called Carmy 'Ketamine Gene Wilder,' which I thought was weird and funny," he said. And that isn't the only time White's found the comparisons between himself and Wilder to be flattering.