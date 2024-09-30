What Did Vance Walker Do With His Winnings From ANW?

Vance Walker made a big splash during Season 15 of "Ninja Warrior." Only nineteen years old at the time of his second go-round, he'd already won "Ninja Warrior Junior" twice before coming of age and competing on the main stage. In 2023, he defeated the rope climb with three seconds to spare at 26.75, beating his nearest competition by a full second. Daniel Gil made it up with two seconds to spare, but it wasn't enough to get the win.

Amazingly, Walker pulled off a repeat performance in Season 16. This time, he competed against Flip Rodriguez to secure a place in the third round, and from the third to the fourth. This time, the show's fans got to see Walker win by 27.6 seconds.

"I want my legacy to be that I was the best. I've always wanted to be the best at something. And especially coming from where I started, I think being known as the guy who did it twice and being known as the guy who did it more than anybody else, that's obviously my goal," Walker told NBC.com after his second win. "But besides that, I want to be known as the person who came from nothing, a person who came from all the odds stacked against him."