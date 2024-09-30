What Did Vance Walker Do With His Winnings From ANW?
"American Ninja Warrior" may look like a fun challenge for its contestants, but the money they earn doing the show can be serious business. Everyone knows about the $1 million cash prize the winner of the athletic tournament can receive, but there are hitches: you have to complete all four segments of the challenge, and you have to get the fastest time on the course. That's a lot more difficult than simply being the first person to hit the buzzer, grab the flag, or cross the finish line.
Amazingly, more than a few competitors demonstrate the moxie necessary to pull this off — Jessie Graff, for example, became famous for making history several times on the show. Another contestant who made a big name for themselves is the agile and strong Vance Walker, who left one heck of an impression on "American Ninja Warrior" viewers. But what makes his run at the top of the program so special? And what did he do with all of the money he's earned and an ANW champ? Here's everything we know.
Who Is America Ninja Warriors Contestant Vance Walker?
Vance Walker made a big splash during Season 15 of "Ninja Warrior." Only nineteen years old at the time of his second go-round, he'd already won "Ninja Warrior Junior" twice before coming of age and competing on the main stage. In 2023, he defeated the rope climb with three seconds to spare at 26.75, beating his nearest competition by a full second. Daniel Gil made it up with two seconds to spare, but it wasn't enough to get the win.
Amazingly, Walker pulled off a repeat performance in Season 16. This time, he competed against Flip Rodriguez to secure a place in the third round, and from the third to the fourth. This time, the show's fans got to see Walker win by 27.6 seconds.
"I want my legacy to be that I was the best. I've always wanted to be the best at something. And especially coming from where I started, I think being known as the guy who did it twice and being known as the guy who did it more than anybody else, that's obviously my goal," Walker told NBC.com after his second win. "But besides that, I want to be known as the person who came from nothing, a person who came from all the odds stacked against him."
How Much Vance Walker Won on ANW & Why It Made History
Vance Walker is, as of this writing, the only contestant in "American Ninja Warrior" history to win the contest twice in a row. The tough-as-nails athlete has now captured $2 million in cash from the show, the largest amount possible for winning two seasons. That makes him the king of the mountain and the most decorated person in the reality show's run. In the entire history of "American Ninja Warrior," he's one of only three men to take the $1 million prize — and he did it twice.
While that ought to make Walker a double millionaire, that's not really the way these things work out. Apparently, per an AMA with a previous contestant on the show, NBC doesn't cover the show's contestants' travel expenses. That means that Walker had to pay for his plane tickets, his meals, and his accommodations out of pocket, not to mention any other expenses he might have incurred while preparing for or participating in the competition. Still, that's a pretty penny, even if you don't factor in the amount that gets held out for taxes.
What Vance Walker Did with His America Ninja Warrior Money
What does one do with all of that cash? Having twice won a million dollars — expenses notwithstanding — Vance Walker said during the Season 16 finale that he wants to get a Rolls Royce with his earnings, "and a house, maybe." But there's no recorded proof as of this time that he's splurged on either. His social media mainly consists of shots of his ANW victories and various pictures and footage of him training.
Walker isn't resting on his laurels, however, no matter how much prize money he's earned. He's working as a motivational speaker when he isn't climbing towers, competing on obstacle courses, and generally being a reality superstar. He's available for bookings, for those who want to add a little bit of stick-to-itiveness to their company retreats. In any event, it's hard to argue against Vance Walker's big moment being a lesser joy than anything that happens on scripted television.
