The 5 Biggest Questions About Demon Slayer Shinobu, Answered

Many "Demon Slayer" fans love to ship Shinobu and Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka as a couple, to the point that it's one of the most popular fanfiction topics. Shinobu has never been in an actual relationship with Giyu, but, reading between the lines, there seems to be something between them. Both characters were introduced in the Mount Natagumo Arc, and, while they seemed like polar opposites in many ways (Shinobu makes a point of being cheerful and Giyu is the stoic type), the subtleties of their interactions were quickly picked up on.

Shinobu's teasing of Giyu led to some memes implying that she was a bully, but Shinobu was really just trying to get Giyu to come out of his shell. She straight-up tells him that he's not well liked by the others and that he needs to open up more so people can get to know the real him. Getting Giyu to smile became a personal mission for Shinobu, with her asking the others to "please put your heads together on what to do to make Tomioka smile" during "One-Winged Butterfly," the second light novel spin-off of the manga.

The biggest clue that Shinobu is actually in love with Giyu comes in a line that might have gone over the heads of English-speaking fans. When they were about to go on a mission together, Shinobu said to Giyu: "The moon is beautiful tonight, isn't it?" While this may seem like a simple conversation starter, these words are actually used to confess your feelings to someone in Japan. This phrase (which is usually credited to the 19th century Japanese novelist Natsume Soseki) is used in real life and often appears in Japanese media.