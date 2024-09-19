The Split Movie Series: Every Ending Explained (And Why They're So Important)
In a way, the "Split" films (aka the "Unbreakable" trilogy) encompass director M. Night Shyamalan's career in a microcosm. The movies are full of twists and turns, highs and lows, immense promise, and massive pitfalls that left fans divided over the filmmaker's future and what could be next for him. What can't be denied, however, is that this expansive world of not-quite heroes and villains was over a decade in the making and no one saw it coming.
But just how did this all come to pass? How did Shyamalan's runner-up movie lead to one of the most unexpected trilogies, maybe ever? Well, to really break it down we'd have to go back to the beginning, when after making a little project called "The Sixth Sense," M. Night Shyamalan reunited with big-screen legend Bruce Willis and brought Samuel L. Jackson along with them for one of the greatest superhero movies ever made. One that, to paraphrase Jackson's other iconic comic book movie character, was part of a bigger universe — we just didn't know it yet. So stick your raincoats on and be careful of those comic book aisles as we break down the ending of "Unbreakable."
Unbreakable was a comic book movie hiding in plain sight
After "The Sixth Sense," audiences were keen to get another plot twist from M. Night Shyamalan, though we never really got one. Not really. It's gradually revealed David Dunn (Bruce Willis) walked away from the catastrophic Eastrail 177 train crash unharmed because he had the power of increased strength and invulnerability. From there comes a superhero story that goes against the typical conventions of an everyman developing superpowers.
After being bombarded with theories from a mysterious comic-book-obsessive speaking of spectrums and heroes, it's in the film's final act that Elijah Price (Jackson) reveals that his search for his arch-nemesis led him to become essentially a domestic terrorist. Blowing up trains, planes, and busy locations to ensure that a hero would rise to the occasion, he was on a mission to find purpose as a supervillain. It's here where Shyamalan's super-story doesn't end with a grand battle between good and evil; instead, David simply does a small deed that makes a big impact. His noble act isn't one of self-sacrifice as is often the case, but actually his battle to embrace the truth about who he is, and most importantly, who Elijah is as well.
David blows the whistle on Mr. Glass, putting an end to his nemesis' search for more superheroes and seemingly leaving him as the only one left on duty. If there are more like him out there, we wouldn't meet them for another 16 years.
Split wins the award for most shocking ending in the Glass trilogy
A long time has passed since M. Night Shyamalan introduced the world to David Dunn, which made it even more surprising when we were reunited with him at the end of "Split." Fans' minds were blown as the director sent them down a rabbit hole, opening with one film but revealing an entirely different beast through James McAvoy's villainous Kevin Wendell Crumb. For the first time in a long time, Shyamalan delivered a trademark twist and all it took was Bruce Willis dropping a name for people's jaws to do the same.
Throughout the film, we're led to believe Casey's (Anya Taylor-Joy) nightmare is just another Shyamalan joint until Crumb, dubbed as "The Horde" by the authorities, makes the national news. In a local diner, a patron compares the incident to another event that took place years before, when a man was revealed to be a villain of a super standard. When she struggles to remember the name, David Dunn (Willis) from "Unbreakable" chimes in from nowhere. "Mr Glass," he says, before the film cuts to black. Shocking as it might be, it was all part of Shyamalan's plan.
Speaking to Den of Geek, the director admitted, "This was originally in the 'Unbreakable' script, this character. So most of what you saw was written 15, 16 years ago. I slid it out, always intending to make it another movie." Of course, the story wasn't over just yet.
Glass splits its universe wide open
Just as "Unbreakable" saw M. Night Shyamalan put his own spin on a hero's journey, "Glass" ended with the villain's last stand coming to pass. In the final act, all three individuals bound to the Eastrail 177 crash lose their lives. While kept in a psychiatric hospital, The Beast — one of Kevin Wendell Crumb's identities – learns that Glass was responsible for the tragedy and therefore the death of his father. He then attacks his "maker" before going after David. The hero and The Horde duke it out with the latter seemingly gaining the upper hand until Casey calls out Kevin — the child identity of the group — to take control. It's too late, though as Kevin is shot by an armed soldier, while another fatally drowns David, whose only weakness is water.
The deaths were inevitable and the main agenda of Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson), who is revealed to have been working for the mysterious "Clover" organization, which has been keeping tabs on our trio and others like them for 10,000 years. But just like every comic book story, major characters have sidekicks and it's the ones left behind by Glass, Dunn, and The Horde who expose the company. Just as heroes often fall in comic book worlds, their legacy continues. Together, Casey, David's son Joseph (Spencer Treat Clark), and Glass' mother (Charlayne Woodard) unite and release footage of the final showdown that the supervillain was recording the whole time.
Ultimately, Glass' plan was successful, but neither he nor the rest of the inmates lived to see it.
Will M. Night Shyamalan ever have another crack at Glass?
Given that "Glass" ends in operatic fashion with a whistle being blown on an ancient organization, it suggests that there is more than just Glass, David, and Kevin roaming the world with a super-sized secret. Other heroes and villains are out there, but as far as M. Night Shyamalan is concerned, that's a story we're never going to see. When asked by IndieWire if there was ever a chance of going back into that universe, the director said honestly, "There's no danger in that. Or not enough danger, let's say that." As his projects that followed (liked or not) showed, the filmmaker had other things in mind. "For me, my weapon isn't matching pyrotechnics against pyrotechnics. I'm just not good at it! I just can't — 'Avengers' and movies like that — I mean, I don't even know how they do these things," he said.
There's no risk of someone else stepping into that domain either, as Shyamalan has specific terms on all his projects so that a sequel can't materialize without his say-so. "We're not doing that, though," he explained. "I have the sequel rights to most of my movies, essentially for the reason to not do them." Consider any hopes of a return to the "Split" universe shattered.