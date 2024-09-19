The Split Movie Series: Every Ending Explained (And Why They're So Important)

After "The Sixth Sense," audiences were keen to get another plot twist from M. Night Shyamalan, though we never really got one. Not really. It's gradually revealed David Dunn (Bruce Willis) walked away from the catastrophic Eastrail 177 train crash unharmed because he had the power of increased strength and invulnerability. From there comes a superhero story that goes against the typical conventions of an everyman developing superpowers.

After being bombarded with theories from a mysterious comic-book-obsessive speaking of spectrums and heroes, it's in the film's final act that Elijah Price (Jackson) reveals that his search for his arch-nemesis led him to become essentially a domestic terrorist. Blowing up trains, planes, and busy locations to ensure that a hero would rise to the occasion, he was on a mission to find purpose as a supervillain. It's here where Shyamalan's super-story doesn't end with a grand battle between good and evil; instead, David simply does a small deed that makes a big impact. His noble act isn't one of self-sacrifice as is often the case, but actually his battle to embrace the truth about who he is, and most importantly, who Elijah is as well.

David blows the whistle on Mr. Glass, putting an end to his nemesis' search for more superheroes and seemingly leaving him as the only one left on duty. If there are more like him out there, we wouldn't meet them for another 16 years.