Is Edgar Hansen Still On Deadliest Catch After Pleading Guilty To Assault?

Edgar Hansen was once a prominent member of V/F The Northwestern's crew, but ever since his 2018 arrest and conviction for sexually assaulting a teenager, he's been persona non grata in general on ship's deck and on the turbulent reality show "Deadliest Catch." Where only huge fans of the show might remember that he was once ship captain Sig Hansen's indispensable right hand man, there's a narrative void where he stood. But fans who have been paying especially close attention are certain that Edgar still works for his brother as a deck boss — and have made notice of his presence on "The Deadliest Catch."

Where is Edgar Hansen now, and why has he disappeared from the show? According to The Seattle Times, in July 2018, he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor. The victim was 16 and remains unidentified, but reported to her therapist in October 2017 that Hansen assaulted her in his home on September 30 of that year. In July 2018, Hansen pleaded fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation — a gross misdemeanor. Hansen was given a 364-day suspended jail term and was ordered to pay court fines and fees which totaled $1,653.

Since then, Hansen hasn't been featured on "The Deadliest Catch," but some fans posting on Reddit think that they've spotted him. At least one user looked up his record in 2023, and found that he last applied for a fishing permit in 2021. Multiple episodes hint that he's still on the deck of the Northwestern ... at least if you pay close enough attention.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).