Is Edgar Hansen Still On Deadliest Catch After Pleading Guilty To Assault?
Edgar Hansen was once a prominent member of V/F The Northwestern's crew, but ever since his 2018 arrest and conviction for sexually assaulting a teenager, he's been persona non grata in general on ship's deck and on the turbulent reality show "Deadliest Catch." Where only huge fans of the show might remember that he was once ship captain Sig Hansen's indispensable right hand man, there's a narrative void where he stood. But fans who have been paying especially close attention are certain that Edgar still works for his brother as a deck boss — and have made notice of his presence on "The Deadliest Catch."
Where is Edgar Hansen now, and why has he disappeared from the show? According to The Seattle Times, in July 2018, he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor. The victim was 16 and remains unidentified, but reported to her therapist in October 2017 that Hansen assaulted her in his home on September 30 of that year. In July 2018, Hansen pleaded fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation — a gross misdemeanor. Hansen was given a 364-day suspended jail term and was ordered to pay court fines and fees which totaled $1,653.
Since then, Hansen hasn't been featured on "The Deadliest Catch," but some fans posting on Reddit think that they've spotted him. At least one user looked up his record in 2023, and found that he last applied for a fishing permit in 2021. Multiple episodes hint that he's still on the deck of the Northwestern ... at least if you pay close enough attention.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Eagle-eyed viewers can still spy Edgar on The Deadliest Catch
Multiple Reddit fans think that Edgar Hansen has been present on the Northwestern during filming for "Deadliest Catch," but that Discovery is cutting around his presence. "[Y]ou'll see him blurred out on deck," said u/hjhof1. "Yes, he was seen ondeck (Jake can be heard yelling "Edgar" when he was up on the pole fixing the Northwestern's lights) earlier this season, although just his hands," noted u/Jeff-Fan-2425.
And indeed, on rewatching episodes it seems clear that Edgar is still working with his "Deadliest Catch" crew, even if the reality show isn't featuring him — his face hasn't been seen on "Deadliest Catch" for some time now. Is Discovery avoiding showing his face, or has he elected to stay off-screen after his public fall from grace? Since he's clearly still working on the Northwestern, only time will tell if we've seen the last of him.