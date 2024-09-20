The Only Main Actors Still Alive From Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds

It's one of the best-remembered chillers of the 1960s, and one of the most stylish. "The Birds" would have been enough to cement Alfred Hitchcock's legacy if it were the only production he'd ever participated in. The film centers around Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren), a society girl whose impulsive attraction to lawyer Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor) leads her into surprising danger.

Trying to deliver a pair of lovebirds to Mitch in celebration of his younger sister Cathy's (Veronica Cartwright) birthday, Melanie finds herself trapped in Bodega Bay. Mitch's hometown seems pleasant initially. But soon enough, it's being attacked by flocks of murderous birds, who quickly lay waste to the local citizens and cause widespread havoc. Melanie, meanwhile, has to cope with Mitch's women-hating mother Lydia (Jessica Tandy), and Mitch's ex and Cathy's teacher, Annie (Suzanne Pleshette). It's man versus beast, and it's a toss-up as to who will triumph.

"The Birds" will live forever, but its main actors have sadly mostly passed away since the movie's premiere. Yet two of them are among the living as of this writing. Who are they? Read on to find out who's still alive in the main cast of "The Birds."