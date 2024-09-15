Parker Schnabel's 5 Biggest & Richest Gold Rush Discoveries, Ranked

It's easy to expect that a gold prospector only focuses on finding gold. As Parker Schnabel has discovered, though, digging through a ton of soil in secluded natural areas can sometimes yield surprising results. In an interview with The Malestrom, the gold miner revealed that he's made some very interesting and quite literally huge finds over the course of his years as a prospector. "We've found some mammoth tusks, which was really cool," he said. "They're preserved because they're ivory and they were buried in the permafrost so the weather doesn't really get to them. Some of those came out in beautiful shape."

Though mammoth tusks might well be the strangest thing Schnabel ever unearthed on "Gold Rush," Schnabel generally doesn't bother to monetize them. "I usually keep them," he explained. "You're allowed to sell them, you just need a couple of permits to export them out of the territory, but I think they're so cool I had to keep them."

To get an idea of how much these particular discoveries are worth, well-preserved specimens of mammoth tusks can fetch tens of thousands of dollars on fossil auction sites, and even broken tusks can be worth thousands of dollars. As such, the fact that Schnabel chooses to just hang on to them instead of selling them is pretty telling of the kind of success he's seen in the gold mining business, as well as the financial security a gold miner can enjoy when they're doing well.