The 5 Strongest Iron Man Suits In The Marvel Universe

The original gigantic Godkiller Armor is an ancient alien creation made during a particularly turbulent period of the history of Marvel's Celestials, known as the Celestial War. Unbeknownst to Tony, a robotic spacefarer known as Recorder 451 brings it to Earth and genetically engineers the future Iron Man to pilot it before Tony is even born — or so it seems.

In reality, this is a classic case of baby mix-up, and the destined Godkiller pilot is actually Tony's brother, Arno Stark. While this creates a mighty fine mess, the Godkiller experience inspires Tony to create a version of the armor with his own tech. The resulting Godkiller Armor MK II is an immensely powerful suit that can hold its own against a Celestial (for a while) and travel in space, as long as the user doesn't mind being strapped onto the eight nuclear reactors that power the thing. It also costs an ungodly $4 billion, making it the kind of powerhouse that's wholly unavailable for all but the richest heroes in the Marvel Universe.

While we don't really see what the original Godkiller Armor can do, the fact that it was specifically made to fight gigantic space deities implies that it's even more powerful than Tony's super-expensive MK II, which can only briefly face off with one. Still, this feat is more than enough to get both versions of the Godkiller armor in the discussion of the most powerful Iron Man armor.