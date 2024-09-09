The 5 Strongest Iron Man Suits In The Marvel Universe
Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark was the centerpiece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for most of its existence, but in the comics, Iron Man has an even longer tenure. Since his comic book debut in 1962, Tony has worn a great many armored suits to combat a wide selection of opponents and deal with all sorts of challenging scenarios.
Some of the Iron Man armors we've seen over the years have been highly specialized, designed to deal with a very specific thing. Others have been all-purpose suits that Tony has worn in his daily crimefighting duties. They've varied dramatically in terms of appearance, size, maneuverability, and, of course, power. But of the dozens of armors that Tony has rocked over the years, which ranks as the most powerful of them all? Let's find out.
The Godkiller Armors
The original gigantic Godkiller Armor is an ancient alien creation made during a particularly turbulent period of the history of Marvel's Celestials, known as the Celestial War. Unbeknownst to Tony, a robotic spacefarer known as Recorder 451 brings it to Earth and genetically engineers the future Iron Man to pilot it before Tony is even born — or so it seems.
In reality, this is a classic case of baby mix-up, and the destined Godkiller pilot is actually Tony's brother, Arno Stark. While this creates a mighty fine mess, the Godkiller experience inspires Tony to create a version of the armor with his own tech. The resulting Godkiller Armor MK II is an immensely powerful suit that can hold its own against a Celestial (for a while) and travel in space, as long as the user doesn't mind being strapped onto the eight nuclear reactors that power the thing. It also costs an ungodly $4 billion, making it the kind of powerhouse that's wholly unavailable for all but the richest heroes in the Marvel Universe.
While we don't really see what the original Godkiller Armor can do, the fact that it was specifically made to fight gigantic space deities implies that it's even more powerful than Tony's super-expensive MK II, which can only briefly face off with one. Still, this feat is more than enough to get both versions of the Godkiller armor in the discussion of the most powerful Iron Man armor.
Celestial Hulkbuster Armor
Whenever Iron Man busts out a suit of armor with "Hulkbuster" in its name, fans know that all the stops have been well and truly pulled out. In 2022's "Thor" #25, Tony Stark outdoes himself by building a Hulkbuster from the massive physical remains of a dead Celestial. The appropriately named Celestial Hulkbuster Armor is essentially a towering, gold-and-red mech with all sorts of weapon systems strapped onto it, its size alone massive enough to make it a force to be reckoned with. Of course, Tony's still facing the limitlessly strong Hulk, so he inevitably loses — but even then, the armor handily protects him from the ensuing, absurdly huge Gamma explosion.
Though the Celestial Hulkbuster Armor technically loses the only fight it's used in, it's still a suit fans shouldn't sleep on. After all, losing against the Hulk in physical combat is hardly a mark of shame, and what the Celestial Hulkbuster lacks in feats it more than makes up in sheer size and raw power.
Godbuster Armor
While all Iron Man armors are technically the physical manifestations of Tony's imagination, his Godbuster Armor design does so in an exceptionally literal fashion. When the virtual reality he creates backfires and traps him, Tony is able to use the situation to his advantage by tapping into the full potential of his creativity, unencumbered by his physical human limitations. This allows him to literally think the Godbuster Armor into existence and defeat the villainous artificial intelligence attempting to keep him captive. Tony then constructs a physical version of this virtual reality armor and uses it to defeat Basil "Controller" Sandhurst at a time when the villain has attained deity-level powers.
The Godbuster Armor has a track record of defeating powerful virtual and physical villains, and multiple characters deem it exceptionally powerful. This includes Tony himself, who ends up destroying the suit because it's simply too strong to exist. As such, while the Godbuster's comic book tenure is fairly short, the fact that Tony would normally be unable to build or even properly imagine it means it's definitely one of the most powerful suits of armor he's ever worn.
Uru Armor
As the MCU Tony Stark's initial attitude toward Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) shows, Marvel's resident genius billionaire playboy philanthropist likes to rely on technology instead of magic. On the other hand, great things have been known to happen when he decides to combine the two. Case in point: Iron Man armor Model 38, also known as the Uru Armor. Made of the same material as Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, with the full cooperation of Odin, this particular suit is essentially a regular Iron Man armor that's been dipped in the Asgardian metal and boosted with magic.
This and the fact that the suit looks a whole lot like the Destroyer – a magic armor that's strong enough to fight Celestials — implies that the Uru armor combines Iron Man's considerable technological might with some of the finest incantations Asgard has to offer, which could potentially give it any number of magical and physical abilities to go with Tony's usual bag of tricks. However, the Uru power-up is only temporary, and Iron Man doesn't actually get to use the armor's full might at any point. Still, the armor's origin story is enough to tell us that it packs enough punch to be one of the most powerful Iron Man suits ever.
Iron God Armor
As this list proves, god-based names seem to be a running theme in Tony Stark's most powerful Iron Man designs. Of course, this particular suit is technically called the Model 70, but it undeniably earns its lofty nickname. Tony Stark's armor of choice after he decides to downshift and get rid of his excesses in 2020's "Iron Man" series. Model 70 is a powerhouse as Iron Man armors go. It has the usual array of the Avenger's powers, from flight to repulsor beams and other inventive means of attack, all of which are constantly tinkered with and fine-tuned to increase their potential. The suit also has numerous non-offensive abilities, from stealth and crowd control measures to force fields and other counters for external threats.
That's just the beginning, though. Model 70 is soon augmented with an "extrembiote," a combination of Iron Man's Extremis super soldier virus and a Venom-style symbiote. Then, it receives an upgrade for the ages when Tony and the armor temporarily gain the Power Cosmic — the same energy ultra-powerful characters like Galactus and Silver Surfer command. The suit's design changes with these power-ups, and the Iron God form is effectively a mix of traditional Iron Man and Silver Surfer.
Venom has defeated many superheroes, so upgrading Iron Man with similar symbiote powers — along with a beam that can negate symbiote god Knull's influence — is already a pretty wild power-up. Add the mighty Power Cosmic in the mix, and there's no question that the Iron God Armor is one strong Iron Man suit.