The Eerie Things That Happened On The Set Of The Deliverance

It's not exactly unusual for horror movies to develop a reputation for spooky on-set happenings — some have even been considered cursed. "The Deliverance," which hit Netflix on August 30th, is the latest in a long line of scary movies with bizarre occurrences plaguing their shoots. Directed by Lee Daniels, it stars Andra Day as Ebony Jackson, a single mother who moves her family into a new house in Indiana. Ordinarily, this might not be a problem, but this is a horror movie, so of course their new home has a malevolent presence contained within it, one that begins to have an unsettling impact on her three children.

It wasn't long into the film's shoot that reality began to reflect the quasi-fictional world of "The Deliverance," which is based on real-life alleged hauntings. From on-set health emergencies to the deaths of beloved pets, the film set experienced terrifying unexplained events that disturbed the cast and crew. Read on for the full story of "The Deliverance" and its eerie goings-on.