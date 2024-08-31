Babygirl Movie Review: Eroticism Meets Empowerment In This Steamy Corporate Affair [VENICE 2024]

"Babygirl" is billed as an erotic thriller, but that's not entirely accurate. It has elements of a thriller — will Samuel leverage their relationship for power, what lengths will Romy go to in order to prevent her secrets from getting out — but this part of the film is, to be honest, rather half-hearted. What director Halina Reijn seems more interested in exploring is Romy's relationship with herself, and her journey to sexual self-expression. For her entire life, she'd considered her kinks and preferences to be something embarrassing and shameful best hidden from even her most intimate partners. Samuel, inexplicably some sort of sex guru, encourages her to embrace the elements of their relationship that actually turn her on, rather than just what she's been socialized to believe what girls want — after all, if it's between two consenting adults, it should be fair game, right? (Of course, whether or not this experimentation should play out between the CEO of a corporation and one of her employees is another question entirely.)

Kidman allows herself become incredibly vulnerable as Romy, leaving absolutely nothing on the table and bringing emotional honesty to the role. So we understand Romy — her character makes a lot of sense. Samuel, on the other hand, is much less fleshed out. It's not necessarily Harris Dickinson's fault: He's magnetic and commanding in the role, supremely sure of himself even when it seems like he's making up their little game as he goes along. But it's clear fairly early on that "Babygirl" is much more focused on Romy's journey, leaving Samuel feeling frustratingly underdeveloped. What he actually wants, either out of their relationship or just life in general, isn't really touched upon. His only role, it would seem, is to serve as a conduit for Romy's sexual awakening. And that's the only part of the film that pays off, or feels fully developed. Other subplots, like Samuel's relationship with Esme (Sophie Wilde), Romy's ambitious young assistant, or the ramifications of Romy's massive HR snafu, are left entirely by the wayside.