Maria Review: Angelina Jolie Evokes Classic Hollywood In This Melancholy Biopic [Venice 2024]

"Maria" seems as though it wants to be one of those biopics that focuses its lens tightly on a specific moment in time, in this case the week leading up to Maria Callas' death. This is usually a winning strategy, but Pablo Larraín also can't help himself from digging into the past. The opening montage offers a glimpse of Maria's larger-than-life career, providing all the context we need to understand this Norma Desmond-like figure. But the film also decides to include several flashbacks to different points in her life, some more effective than others.

A few moments are effective — a young Maria being forced by her mother to sing for (and, it's implied, to sleep with) German soldiers for money in Nazi-occupied Athens is especially harrowing. But there are scenes, particularly with her long-time lover Aristotle Onassis (Haluk Bilginer), that don't add much to the film or our understanding of the character, and only serve to bloat the run time. We know that Larraín finds it hard to resist throwing in some Kennedy lore (Onassis famously went on to marry JFK's widow Jackie, who was already the subject of one of his films), but there are a lot of elements of Maria's story to balance and they occasionally become a little out of whack. "Maria" is at its most interesting when Angelia Jolie is allowed to flounce around her melancholy Parisian apartment, Miss Havisham style, giving imaginary interviews in a perfectly cultivated accent and bonding with her beloved servants, who can barely conceal their deep concern for her. The flashbacks don't add quite as much to the story — although it's hard to say no to a quick Jack Kennedy cameo.

On the surface, "Maria" is a gorgeous film. Larraín is able to capture the spirit of loneliness and emotional fragility of Maria, who spent the whole of her extraordinary life being defined by one thing — her voice — only to be left formless after losing it. "Maria" evokes a tremendous amount of empathy for its subject, largely thanks to Jolie's mannered but deeply moving performance. This is the kind of role that used to be specifically engineered for the old-school grand dames of Hollywood, and Jolie proves herself once again as a true movie star of the first rate.

"Maria" premiered at the Venice Film Festival on August 29, and will be released on Netflix at a future date.