LEGO Superfan & Olympic Medalist Sammy Sullivan Gets The Surprise Of A Lifetime

I'm not sure there is a better toy out there in the universe than LEGO. It's so rare for a company to span generations with a toy that's suitable for all. Video games see this success, but for a physical toy? There's no competition. LEGO has also become a saving grace for many who struggle with their mental health. As someone with anxiety, I find myself looking in the mirror when I see United States Women's Rugby Olympic Medalist Sammy Sullivan's Instagram posts about LEGO. In early August, Sullivan shared a post to Instagram, noting how important the building blocks are to her.

"I am on my feet and moving constantly so for awhile [sic] I was stuck in the doom scrolling phase of coming home and just getting on tiktok, instagram, and YouTube. That led to a lot of overthinking once I got home about mistakes in practice and nerves about making the next roster. UNTIL I was in a Barnes and Noble and saw the LEGO sets, they were beautiful and intricate and I decided it might be fun to buy a set," Sullivan wrote to her 256,000+ followers. Ever since she bought that first set, Sullivan was hooked. LEGO has noticed, and sent the athlete the surprise of a lifetime after the internet got involved!