LEGO Superfan & Olympic Medalist Sammy Sullivan Gets The Surprise Of A Lifetime
I'm not sure there is a better toy out there in the universe than LEGO. It's so rare for a company to span generations with a toy that's suitable for all. Video games see this success, but for a physical toy? There's no competition. LEGO has also become a saving grace for many who struggle with their mental health. As someone with anxiety, I find myself looking in the mirror when I see United States Women's Rugby Olympic Medalist Sammy Sullivan's Instagram posts about LEGO. In early August, Sullivan shared a post to Instagram, noting how important the building blocks are to her.
"I am on my feet and moving constantly so for awhile [sic] I was stuck in the doom scrolling phase of coming home and just getting on tiktok, instagram, and YouTube. That led to a lot of overthinking once I got home about mistakes in practice and nerves about making the next roster. UNTIL I was in a Barnes and Noble and saw the LEGO sets, they were beautiful and intricate and I decided it might be fun to buy a set," Sullivan wrote to her 256,000+ followers. Ever since she bought that first set, Sullivan was hooked. LEGO has noticed, and sent the athlete the surprise of a lifetime after the internet got involved!
LEGO sent the bronze-medalist the biggest surprise of all
On August 20, Sammy Sullivan shared an unboxing of the Eiffel Tower set from LEGO on Instagram. The company sent the Olympian the massive set, which is a part of its ICONS collection, and one of the most expensive sets you can get. During her unboxing, Sullivan was glowing and noted that "dreams do come true" in her caption. Shortly after, the Rugby star shared an incredible time-lapse video detailing her dedication to getting the set done as quickly as possible. Would you expect anything less from an Olympic athlete?
Leading up to the special surprise from LEGO, Sullivan's followers tagged the company in her comments section to get them to hook her up. Others noted how important LEGO are in their own lives, with followers of every age declaring their love for the bricks. Sullivan's passion for brick-building was evident as she was even putting sets together while she was at the Olympics! She also mentions LEGO in almost every one of her Instagram posts, making it clear the effect they have had on her life and mental health. It's an important message to share: You are never too old to play with LEGOs, and they might just save your life.