Why Does The Silence Of The Lambs Work So Well As A Romantic Comedy?

Give up your heart to Hannibal the Cannibal, and there's a high chance it'll be roasted and served with a side salad before you know it. That's why he and Clarice Starling –- the detective from the classic thrillers "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Hannibal" –- could never work as a couple. And yet, in a forgotten nugget of internet brilliance from Mashable/IGN, it totally does. By way of some impressive editing, the Oscar-winning entry that introduced the world to Anthony Hopkins' portrayal of the not-so-good doctor opposite Jodie Foster's deer-in-headlights hero is transformed into a romantic comedy, and it's not hard to see how they managed it.

Even though most of Jonathan Demme's classic thriller has Foster and Hopkins on opposite sides of protective glass, the idea of these two crazy kids getting together doesn't seem impossible. After all, Lecter sees something special in Starling as she hunts for Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine), and Foster's FBI agent is clearly enamored with the prisoner she's forced to communicate with. Just like every great rom-com pairing, they're an odd couple that sees something unexpected and special in each other — it just so happens one of them is a person-eating murderer.

Interestingly, it's a relationship that's presented with even more intensity in "Hannibal," when Starling (Foster having been replaced by Julianne Moore) plays a game of seductive cat and mouse with her former frenemy. What might come as a shock for those that never read the books the films were adapted from, however, is that Clarice and Hannibal's romantic undertones are not only deliberate, but the pair does end up together in a horrifically romantic kind of way.