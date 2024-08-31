What Is A Dalek? Doctor Who's Most Powerful Villains, Explained To New Fans

The Doctor Who franchise has existed for over 50 years, and some of its ideas have been retconned and repurposed to fit with the times. This applies to the Daleks, whose origin story differs depending on which era you want to focus on. As documented by Hoai-Tran Bui, they debuted in 1963's aptly titled serial "The Daleks," where they're portrayed as the mutated survivors of a devastating nuclear war. In this lore, the Daleks put themselves in protective casings to avoid radiation poisoning from the damaged atmosphere on their jungle planet.

However, the villains were given a horrifying reboot in 1975's "Genesis of the Daleks." The story chronicles the eugenic-like atrocities of Davros, a mad scientist from the planet Skaro who turns the entire Kaled race into tank-like monstrosities in an effort to end a war. Unfortunately, he can't control their homicidal nature, and he pays the price for his cruel experiments later on. Chalk this story up as a cautionary tale about the dangers of playing god and trying to create an unholy super race.

Despite the changes to their origin story, Bui notes that the Daleks' core hallmarks have remained the same. "They've always maintained the robotic voice, and the 'giant walking salt and pepper shaker' looks (as they've been called in jest) with eyestalks, and a plunger for a 'manipulator arm' and whisk-like 'gunstick,' though there have been some variations." Unfortunately, some of these slight reinventions haven't always gone according to plan.