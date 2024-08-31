What The Woman Who Got The Nose Job In Seinfeld Looks Like In Real Life
No TV gang was as bluntly honest as Jerry Seinfeld and his group of miscreants — to the point of being cruel if need be. George's (Jason Alexander) girlfriend, Audrey (Susan Diol) becomes the latest casualty of their collective rudeness in "The Nose Job." George has already noticed it and thinks she's generally perfect otherwise, but Kramer (Michael Richards) is the only one honest enough to make a comment about the size of Audrey's nose aloud. While also declaring her beautiful, he tells her to get a nose job. Once it's out in the air, it's all George can see — his girlfriend's enormous schnozz.
That urges him to encourage her to get a nose job in a "subtle" way, one of many upsetting George moments that haven't aged well. Unfortunately, the surgery is botched, and the sight of her even more terrifying proboscis makes George twitchy. Audrey understandably dumps him, and Kramer ends up taking her in for corrective surgery. Ultimately irritated by George's inability to be honest, Audrey chooses to go out with Kramer despite his bluntness. Kramer credits a jacket that belongs to his mother's ex-boyfriend, which is irresistible to women and which he's been spending the entire episode trying to grab.
Susan Diol, who portrays Audrey, has never wanted for attention — she's done various science fiction shows and has a permanent part in "Quantum Leap" history.
Susan Diol has had an active career
Susan Diol might have made quite an impression as poor, beleaguered Audrey, but for science fiction fans she's royalty. She's Beth Calavicci, the estranged wife of Al (Dean Stockwell) in both the original and rebooted cast of "Quantum Leap." The show's last leap revolves around her, as Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) is given the chance to make sure that the perpetually divorced Al and Beth stay together.
On daytime television, she played Emmy Borden for 64 episodes of "Days of Our Lives" and she appeared in two episodes of "Star Trek: Voyager" as Doctor Danara Pel. Lately, she's been recurring as Nurse Clara on "General Hospital" and has appeared in two episodes of "NCIS" as two different characters. At large she's become a journeyman character actor who's well-respected as a television fixture. And there's no need to make that beautiful with a little tweak here or there.