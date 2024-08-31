What The Woman Who Got The Nose Job In Seinfeld Looks Like In Real Life

No TV gang was as bluntly honest as Jerry Seinfeld and his group of miscreants — to the point of being cruel if need be. George's (Jason Alexander) girlfriend, Audrey (Susan Diol) becomes the latest casualty of their collective rudeness in "The Nose Job." George has already noticed it and thinks she's generally perfect otherwise, but Kramer (Michael Richards) is the only one honest enough to make a comment about the size of Audrey's nose aloud. While also declaring her beautiful, he tells her to get a nose job. Once it's out in the air, it's all George can see — his girlfriend's enormous schnozz.

That urges him to encourage her to get a nose job in a "subtle" way, one of many upsetting George moments that haven't aged well. Unfortunately, the surgery is botched, and the sight of her even more terrifying proboscis makes George twitchy. Audrey understandably dumps him, and Kramer ends up taking her in for corrective surgery. Ultimately irritated by George's inability to be honest, Audrey chooses to go out with Kramer despite his bluntness. Kramer credits a jacket that belongs to his mother's ex-boyfriend, which is irresistible to women and which he's been spending the entire episode trying to grab.

Susan Diol, who portrays Audrey, has never wanted for attention — she's done various science fiction shows and has a permanent part in "Quantum Leap" history.