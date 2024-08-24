AI Reveals What Dune Characters Should Really Look Like Based On The Books

From characters being gender-swapped to their ages being changed, there are several major details the Dune movies get wrong from the books. While Denis Villeneuve's adaptations of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel are critically acclaimed and might even rank among the best sci-fi movies of all time someday, they take their fair share of creative liberties. Some of the characters look nothing like their descriptions in the book, but thanks to the power of artificial intelligence, they've been recreated to match the appearances of their literary counterparts.

The video, which comes courtesy of Screen AI, shows the characters' book descriptions alongside images of their iterations in Villeneuve's films. Afterward, we see how they probably looked in Herbert's imagination, albeit visualized through digital wizardry. The lifelike images are impressive, especially in regard to Chani, whose elven features are more accentuated with AI. Meanwhile, some of the recreated characters, such as Vladimir Harkonnen, arguably look less memorable, even if they are truer to the source material.

Given that Herbert's books and Villeneuve's films are popular among sci-fi buffs, the comments section attracted people with strong opinions of the AI-drawn characters. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the best responses.