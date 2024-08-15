What Game Of Thrones' Night King Looks Like In Real Life

He might be one of the most iconic villains in all of "Game of Thrones" history (with one of the worst character endings), which says a lot for someone who said so little. With those pearl blue peepers and a head shaped like a frozen raisin, The Night King was a monstrous force that had audiences in terror whenever he appeared on screen, which explains why it demanded twice the acting power in bringing him to life or death or whatever he is.

Only appearing in a mere 10 episodes of the entire series, the Night King debuted in Season 4, Episode 4, "Oathkeeper" and was played initially by Richard Brake. While we're sure he's a lovely guy behind all the make-up, Brake made a career for himself playing some real bad guys. He was responsible for the death of Martha and Thomas Wayne when he played Joe Chill in "Batman Begins," and he got into a heated debate with Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr) as Valin Hess, all for the good of the Empire, on "The Mandalorian."

Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, Brake had to pass his crown onto someone else when he was unable to return for Season 6 due to scheduling conflicts. Instead, the task was left to stuntman Vladimir "Furdo" Furdik for the Night King's last march, until Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) had a stab at bringing him down. What's interesting is the two very opposing views the two stars had when their character finally made their shocking and, to this day, still very divisive exit.