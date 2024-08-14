Movies That Inspired Real-Life Crimes

In 2004, British citizens were shocked by a murder spree carried out by a man named Daniel Gonzalez, who killed four people and injured two others. Coverage by the U.K. press focused on his confession to police, in which Gonzalez claimed that he committed the killings to find out what it would be like to be Freddy Krueger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street," which he watched numerous times. However, a long history of mental illness — which Gonzalez's mother claimed was ignored by health services — may have been the real motivation for the crimes.

Gonzalez, who struggled with substance abuse and schizophrenia, stabbed four individuals to death over a three-day period before his arrest in mid-September of that year. A jury struck down the defense's argument that Gonzalez was not guilty by reason of insanity and handed down six life sentences. While in custody, Gonzalez attempted to commit suicide by biting his arm. He died in 2007 after slashing his wrists with a broken CD case.

Gonzalez's mother later told BBC News that repeated efforts to get medical attention for her son were disregarded. "We were told we would have to wait for a crisis to occur before he could have the help he needed," she said. A 2009 report by the National Health Service concluded that human error and lack of resources contributed to the lack of urgency given to Gonzales's case by mental health workers.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org