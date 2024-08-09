Why Professor X Can't Walk, Explained

While some mutants are better known for popping knives out of their knuckles or turning into solid ice, one guy turns the tide whenever he puts his fingers to his temple and squints really intensely. Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, is a force to be reckoned with and comes with a complex backstory of frenemies and treachery.

One of the defining events of the professor's life, of course, is when he loses the ability to walk, the origins of which have been altered in various iterations of his story. No matter which version has crossed fans' radars, however, there's always been an air of tragedy about the incident: while changing his life forever, it also made him an even stronger character.

But what was it that put Professor X in his wheelchair and how was it presented in the films that brought the X-Men from the comics to the screen? Casual fans — who aren't up to date on all the exploits of the mutant superteam — may also wonder why Charles never uses his powers to address the issue in the movies, even as he possesses the ability to walk in the more recent comics. Well, gather round, youngsters (gifted or not), and let's discuss the event that was integral to making Professor X the comic book icon he is today.