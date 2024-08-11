Mel Gibson 'Revealed' Which Hollywood Star Is The Antichrist In Real Life
Actor Mel Gibson has never been one to shy away from expressing his perspective on any topic — so it's perhaps unsurprising that he once jokingly told "Leaving Las Vegas" director Mike Figgis for the latter's 1999 documentary, "Hollywood Conversations" which member of the Hollywood community most reminds him of the antichrist. During their conversation, Gibson and Figgis talked about what it's like working with Christopher Walken. They both admitted that they were a bit frightened by the actor when they read with him for various projects.
Figgis mentioned that Walken had flown in to read for him, which went poorly. "But he didn't need a plane, right?" Gibson laughed. Gibson recalled encountering Walken at a rooftop gathering. "He floated in. Sideways, through a crowd of people. He was wearing black ... and it was like one of those old vampire movies where they don't walk, they glide." Gibson admitted to being scared by Walken as they swapped stories about medieval torture, which turned into a battle between them to point out the ugliest and most horrifying story they knew. "Then he left, and I wanted to leave, because I knew that I didn't want to work with him, and it was getting scary." Gibson recalled turning from the conversation and noticing a large, illuminated trio of red sixes posted at a nearby building. Mimicking looking back and forth between object and actor, Gibson laughingly said, "I thought, 'Oh no. Chris Walken is the antichrist!'"
Again, it's clear that Figgis and Gibson are kidding, though they're both clearly awed and even a little scared of the acting legend. And it turns out they're not the only ones who've admitted that working with Walken can be a little daunting.
Mel Gibson and Mike Figgis aren't the only actors to feel a bit intimidated by Christopher Walken's aura
A few other actors have admitted that Christopher Walken is an intense presence who can be a little intimidating to work with. During a joint interview with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh held on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the foursome recounted their experiences filming "Dune: Part Two" with the Oscar winner. Zendaya admitted that the aura Walken projected resulted in the set's looser atmosphere instantly becoming more serious because everyone was so affected by it (perhaps they don't know Walken has admitted he doesn't prepare for his own acting roles). Chalamet and Butler admitted that they — as well as Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin — were also too nervous to approach the "Deer Hunter" star.
But it seems that Pugh was able to break through Walken's intimidating exterior and make friends. "They became little boys, like tails between their legs. [They were like,] 'Hi.' [They were] babies. It was adorable," she recalled of the rest of the cast. She had no such problems; since many of Pugh's scenes as Princess Irulan were with Walken and they had a bit of downtime while shooting, she got to know him in a different way. "He's surprisingly silly in between takes." Pugh admitted that they talked about his favorite donuts, a fitting subject, since Walken's family owned a bakery. It seems even the scariest among us have a softer side.
