The Bold And The Beautiful's New Taylor Is Causing Real-Life Drama
"The Bold and the Beautiful" has recast Doctor Taylor Hayes once again with soap veteran Rebecca Budig — and many of the show's fans are crying foul. One problem they have is that Budig isn't much older than the actors who play Taylor's two children, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInness Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Budig's long soap experience and iconic previous characters — "All My Children" heroine Greelee Smythe and Hayden Barnes on "General Hospital" — are also getting between "B&B" fans and this new casting.
Fans weighing in on the casting news on X (formerly Twitter) couldn't help but notice the age difference that now exists between Taylor, her lover Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and her eternal enemy Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). "Those look like her parents. She would be a great rival for Steffy as a new character but this is odd," said @CovergirlChase about a shot of Budig with Kaye and Lang. Multiple fans pointed out that the sight of Kaye with Budig also reminded them of their roles on "All My Children," something they find distracting.
Age was a major factor for many viewers. "Rebecca Budig would look fine playing the mother to a 25 year old. It just looks funny when she's playing mom to actors pushing 40," noted @AlanSarapa, while @FrankieVtotheD agreed: "Krista Allen [the show's previous Taylor] already didn't look old enough to have 2 grown kids in their 30s & a grandma. Rebecca Budig younger than her. Next Taylor gonna be younger than Steffy." But some fans are willing to give the casting a chance.
Some fans want to see how Budig does
Other audience members did have something positive to say about Rebecca Budig's casting. Recalling Thorsten Kaye's pairing with Budig on "All My Children," where Greenlee and his character, Zach Slater, were an item, @Tullasll said, "I wonder how was the reunion between Thorsten and Rebecca they played together in AMC they will need to build the chemistry once again she looks great." Agreed @DietCroke, "She's so fantastic, can't wait for the fire." And a few of them are willing to ignore the age differences and the oddness of the casting. "I don't care how incongruous this is — I love Rebecca Budig, and now I have to go back to watching the show!" said @lindangela4260.
As for Budig herself, she told People that she hopes audiences will keep an open mind regarding her casting. "I just hope they're open to that idea and interpretation of it and that they just believe the relationships between Taylor and Ridge and Taylor and Brooke," she told the magazine. While some fans may yearn for Hunter Tylo, who originated the role on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Budig's Taylor is here to stay — and we'll see how far she's willing to go.