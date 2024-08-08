The Bold And The Beautiful's New Taylor Is Causing Real-Life Drama

"The Bold and the Beautiful" has recast Doctor Taylor Hayes once again with soap veteran Rebecca Budig — and many of the show's fans are crying foul. One problem they have is that Budig isn't much older than the actors who play Taylor's two children, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInness Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Budig's long soap experience and iconic previous characters — "All My Children" heroine Greelee Smythe and Hayden Barnes on "General Hospital" — are also getting between "B&B" fans and this new casting.

Fans weighing in on the casting news on X (formerly Twitter) couldn't help but notice the age difference that now exists between Taylor, her lover Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and her eternal enemy Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). "Those look like her parents. She would be a great rival for Steffy as a new character but this is odd," said @CovergirlChase about a shot of Budig with Kaye and Lang. Multiple fans pointed out that the sight of Kaye with Budig also reminded them of their roles on "All My Children," something they find distracting.

Age was a major factor for many viewers. "Rebecca Budig would look fine playing the mother to a 25 year old. It just looks funny when she's playing mom to actors pushing 40," noted @AlanSarapa, while @FrankieVtotheD agreed: "Krista Allen [the show's previous Taylor] already didn't look old enough to have 2 grown kids in their 30s & a grandma. Rebecca Budig younger than her. Next Taylor gonna be younger than Steffy." But some fans are willing to give the casting a chance.